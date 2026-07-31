Find Where to Watch
The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 is available on the channels below with an antenna, and on select cable and satellite providers.
*If you are a Frontier/Verizon customer, call 1-800-921-8101 and let them know you want access to WXPX The Spot Tampa Bay 66 programming and the Lightning games this season.
*If you are a Frontier/Verizon customer, call 1-800-921-8101 and let them know you want access to WXPX The Spot Tampa Bay 66 programming and the Lightning games this season.
Learn How to Rescan
Watching with an antenna? You may need to rescan your TV.
- Press the Menu button on your Converter Box, Digital TV, or remote.
- Go to Setup or Settings.
- Go to Installation, or System, or Channels.
- Go to Scan Channels, or Program Channels, or Auto-Scan, Auto-Program or Auto-Tuning.
- Press Select, or Enter, or OK to scan.
Sometimes, a double rescan is needed to clear the memory of your Digital TV or Converter Box:
- Disconnect the antenna from the Digital TV or Converter Box.
- Rescan without the antenna connected. As with any scan follow the on-screen instructions or owner's manual for your device.
- Unplug the Digital TV or Converter Box from the electrical outlet for one minute.
- Reconnect the antenna to the Digital TV or Converter Box and plug the unit into the electrical outlet.
- Rescan the Digital TV or Converter Box one more time.