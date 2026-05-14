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Scripps Sports Partners
Stay tuned for more exciting partnerships. Our current partners include:
Frequently Asked Questions
- The Spot is your free, over-the-air television channel, with no subscription required. Tune in for local news, sports, community programming, and popular shows, all delivered for free via antenna and tailored to your market. Great local TV, right where you live.
- The Spot can be watched on your TV over the air with your antenna or you can watch, pause and record with a Tablo TV device for free. Or you can watch via other TV services like cable/satellite and streaming platforms.
- Yes, check your local listings for cable coverage in your area.
- The Spot is available across various local markets. Enter your zip code in the channel finder located on the page above to find out if The Spot has a local channel in your area. If The Spot is not currently available in your area, stay tuned as we are continuously expanding The Spot to new markets.
- Yes, The Spot airs live sports from various leagues including the NHL, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, Big Sky Conference, and much more.
- If you’re using an antenna, try checking the coaxial cables to ensure they are connected or repositioning your antenna and rescanning for channels. If you are using Tablo TV, the device can help optimize your antenna setup.
- No, The Spot does not have an app, but you can check your local listings for streaming options. If The Spot is available in your market, you can watch, pause, record The Spot on any device using the Tablo TV device and app.
- Go to https://support.thespottv.com/support/home, or click on the Support button in the footer of this webpage.