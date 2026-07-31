The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Times listed are puck drop times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
Games marked with THE SPOT logo will air locally on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66.
September
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Sun, Sep 20 (Preseason)
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Sep 22 (Preseason)
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Sep 24 (Preseason)
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Sep 26 (Preseason)
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM ET
|Away
October
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Thu, Oct 1 (1-hour pregame coverage)
|New York Rangers (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 ABC & The Spot - Tampa Bay 66)
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Oct 3 (1-hour pregame coverage)
|Washington Capitals airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Mon, Oct 5
|Philadelphia Flyers (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 ABC & The Spot - Tampa Bay 66)
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Oct 8
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Oct 10
|New York Islanders airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Oct 13
|New York Rangers airing on The Spot
|7:15 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Oct 15
|Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Oct 17
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Oct 20
|Vegas Golden Knights* nationally televised
|10:30 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Oct 23
|Colorado Avalanche (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 ABC & The Spot - Tampa Bay 66)
|9:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Oct 24
|Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Oct 29
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Oct 31
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM ET
|Away
*National Broadcast
November
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Nov 3
|Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Nov 5
|Chicago Black Hawks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Nov 7
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Nov 8
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Nov 11
|Buffalo Sabres* nationally televised
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Nov 12
|Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Nov 14
|Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Nov 17
|Washington Capitals* nationally televised
|7:30 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Nov 19
|Edmonton Oilers* nationally televised
|7:30 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Nov 22
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM ET
|Home
|Wed, Nov 25
|Carolina Hurricanes* nationally televised
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Fri, Nov 27
|Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Nov 28
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM ET
|Away
*National Broadcast
December
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Wed, Dec 2
|Montreal Canadiens* nationally televised
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Dec 5
|Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Mon, Dec 7
|Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Dec 10
|Boston Bruins airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Dec 12
|Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot
|3:30 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Dec 13
|St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Dec 15
|Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Dec 17
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Dec 19
|Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Dec 20
|Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Dec 22
|St. Louis Blues* nationally televised
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Dec 26
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM ET
|Away
|Mon, Dec 28
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Dec 29
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Dec 31
|Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM ET
|Home
*National Broadcast
January
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Sat, Jan 2
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Jan 5
|Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot
|9:40 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Jan 7
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Jan 9
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|3:30 PM ET
|Away
|Mon, Jan 11
|Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot
|8:30 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Jan 14
|Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Jan 16
|Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot
|3:30 PM ET
|Home
|Mon, Jan 18
|Boston Bruins* nationally televised
|1:30 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Jan 21
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Jan 23
|Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot
|12:30 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Jan 26
|L.A. Kings airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Jan 30
|New York Islanders airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
*National Broadcast
February
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Feb 2
|Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Feb 3
|Philadelphia Flyers* nationally televised
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Feb 12
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Feb 13
|Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Feb 16
|Florida Panthers* nationally televised
|7:30 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Feb 18
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Feb 20
|Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Feb 23
|San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Feb 25
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Feb 27
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Feb 28
|Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
*National Broadcast
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Wed, Mar 3
|L.A. Kings airing on The Spot
|10:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Mar 5
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|10:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Mar 6
|San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot
|10:00 PM ET
|Away
|Mon, Mar 8
|Chicago Black Hawks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Mar 11
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Mar 13
|New York Islanders airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Mon, Mar 15
|Washington Capitals airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Mar 17
|Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Mar 18
|Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Mar 20
|Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Mar 23
|Florida Panthers* nationally televised
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Mar 25
|Philadelphia Flyers* nationally televised
|6:30 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Mar 27
|New York Rangers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Mar 30
|Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
*National Broadcast
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Thu, Apr 1
|Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Apr 3
|Boston Bruins (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 - ABC)
|3:00 PM ET
|Away
|Mon, Apr 5
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Apr 6
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Apr 8
|Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Apr 10
|Boston Bruins (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 - ABC)
|8:00 PM ET
|Home
*National Broadcast