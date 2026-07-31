The Spot - Tampa Bay 66

The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Times listed are puck drop times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
Games marked with THE SPOT logo will air locally on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66.

September

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Sun, Sep 20 (Preseason)Nashville Predators airing on The Spot5:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Sep 22 (Preseason)Nashville Predators airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Thu, Sep 24 (Preseason)Florida Panthers airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Sep 26 (Preseason)Florida Panthers airing on The Spot6:00 PM ETAway

October

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Thu, Oct 1 (1-hour pregame coverage)New York Rangers (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 ABC & The Spot - Tampa Bay 66)7:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Oct 3 (1-hour pregame coverage)Washington Capitals airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Mon, Oct 5Philadelphia Flyers (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 ABC & The Spot - Tampa Bay 66)7:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Oct 8Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Oct 10New York Islanders airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETAway
Tue, Oct 13New York Rangers airing on The Spot7:15 PM ETAway
Thu, Oct 15Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Oct 17Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot4:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Oct 20Vegas Golden Knights* nationally televised10:30 PM ETAway
Fri, Oct 23Colorado Avalanche (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 ABC & The Spot - Tampa Bay 66)9:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Oct 24Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot9:00 PM ETAway
Thu, Oct 29Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Oct 31Nashville Predators airing on The Spot2:00 PM ETAway

*National Broadcast

November

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Tue, Nov 3Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Nov 5Chicago Black Hawks airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Nov 7Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Nov 8Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Nov 11Buffalo Sabres* nationally televised7:00 PM ETAway
Thu, Nov 12Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Nov 14Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Nov 17Washington Capitals* nationally televised7:30 PM ETHome
Thu, Nov 19Edmonton Oilers* nationally televised7:30 PM ETHome
Sun, Nov 22Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot5:00 PM ETHome
Wed, Nov 25Carolina Hurricanes* nationally televised7:00 PM ETHome
Fri, Nov 27Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot3:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Nov 28Florida Panthers airing on The Spot6:00 PM ETAway

*National Broadcast

December

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Wed, Dec 2Montreal Canadiens* nationally televised7:30 PM ETAway
Sat, Dec 5Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Mon, Dec 7Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Dec 10Boston Bruins airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Dec 12Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot3:30 PM ETHome
Sun, Dec 13St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Dec 15Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Thu, Dec 17Calgary Flames airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Dec 19Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Dec 20Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot5:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Dec 22St. Louis Blues* nationally televised7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Dec 26Florida Panthers airing on The Spot6:00 PM ETAway
Mon, Dec 28Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Dec 29Nashville Predators airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Dec 31Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot2:00 PM ETHome

*National Broadcast

January

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Sat, Jan 2Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Jan 5Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot9:40 PM ETAway
Thu, Jan 7Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot9:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Jan 9Calgary Flames airing on The Spot3:30 PM ETAway
Mon, Jan 11Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot8:30 PM ETAway
Thu, Jan 14Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Jan 16Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot3:30 PM ETHome
Mon, Jan 18Boston Bruins* nationally televised1:30 PM ETAway
Thu, Jan 21New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Jan 23Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot12:30 PM ETAway
Tue, Jan 26L.A. Kings airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Jan 30New York Islanders airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome

*National Broadcast

February

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Tue, Feb 2Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Feb 3Philadelphia Flyers* nationally televised7:30 PM ETAway
Fri, Feb 12Dallas Stars airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Feb 13Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Feb 16Florida Panthers* nationally televised7:30 PM ETHome
Thu, Feb 18Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Feb 20Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Feb 23San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Feb 25Dallas Stars airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Feb 27Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Feb 28Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome

*National Broadcast

March

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Wed, Mar 3L.A. Kings airing on The Spot10:00 PM ETAway
Fri, Mar 5Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot10:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Mar 6San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot10:00 PM ETAway
Mon, Mar 8Chicago Black Hawks airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Thu, Mar 11New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Mar 13New York Islanders airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Mon, Mar 15Washington Capitals airing on The Spot3:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Mar 17Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETAway
Thu, Mar 18Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Mar 20Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Mar 23Florida Panthers* nationally televised7:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Mar 25Philadelphia Flyers* nationally televised6:30 PM ETHome
Sat, Mar 27New York Rangers airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Mar 30Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome

*National Broadcast

April

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Thu, Apr 1Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Apr 3Boston Bruins (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 - ABC)3:00 PM ETAway
Mon, Apr 5Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Apr 6New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETAway
Thu, Apr 8Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Apr 10Boston Bruins (Watch on Tampa Bay 28 - ABC)8:00 PM ETHome

*National Broadcast