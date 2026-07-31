The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Times listed are puck drop times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
Games marked with THE SPOT logo will air locally on The Spot - Idaho.
September
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Sep 29
|Chicago Blackhawks* nationally televised
|8:30 PM MT
|Home
*National Broadcast
October
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Fri, Oct 2 (1-hour pregame coverage)
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Oct 12
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Oct 20
|Tampa Bay Lightning* nationally televised
|8:30 PM MT
|Home
|Fri, Oct 30
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM MT
|Home
*National Broadcast
November
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Mon, Nov 2
|Boston Bruins airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sun, Nov 8
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|1:30 PM MT
|Away
|Fri, Nov 13
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sun, Nov 15
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Tue, Nov 17
|Dallas Stars* nationally televised
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Nov 19
|Dallas Stars* nationally televised
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Tue, Nov 24
|Edmonton Oilers* nationally televised
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
*National Broadcast
December
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Dec 1
|Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Dec 8
|Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Dec 16
|San Jose Sharks* nationally televised
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Fri, Dec 18
|New York Islanders airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Tue, Dec 22
|Anaheim Ducks* nationally televised
|7:30 PM MT
|Away
|Mon, Dec 28
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Dec 31
|St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|1:00 PM MT
|Home
*National Broadcast
January
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Mon, Jan 4
|Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Jan 7
|Minnesota Wild* nationally televised
|7:30 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Jan 14
|Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Jan 16
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sun, Jan 17
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Jan 20
|Edmonton Oilers* nationally televised
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Fri, Jan 22
|Boston Bruins airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sun, Jan 24
|Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Mon, Jan 26
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Jan 28
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Jan 30
|Washington Capitals airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
*National Broadcast
February
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Mon, Feb 1
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|5:30 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Feb 13
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Feb 18
|Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Feb 20
|Dallas Stars* nationally televised
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
|Mon, Feb 22
|Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Feb 24
|Florida Panthers* nationally televised
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
*National Broadcast
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Mar 2
|Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Fri, Mar 5
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sun, Mar 7
|New York Rangers* nationally televised
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Mar 9
|San Jose Sharks* nationally televised
|8:30 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Mar 11
|Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Wed, Mar 17
|Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Mar 20
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|8:30 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Mar 23
|Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot
|7:40 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Mar 25
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Mar 27
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Mar 31
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|8:30 PM MT
|Home
*National Broadcast
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Fri, Apr 2
|Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Tue, Apr 6
|St. Louis Blues* nationally televised
|8:30 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Apr 8
|Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
*National Broadcast