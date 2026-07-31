The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Times listed are puck drop times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
Games marked with THE SPOT logo will air locally on The Spot - Idaho.
October
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Thu, Oct 1
|Chicago Blackhawks* nationally televised
|7:30 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Oct 3
|Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sun, Oct 4
|New York Rangers airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Oct 6
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Oct 8
|Boston Bruins airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Oct 10
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Oct 13
|Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Oct 15
|Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Oct 17
|Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Oct 19
|Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Oct 22
|Seattle Kraken* nationally televised
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Oct 24
|Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Tue, Oct 27
|Minnesota Wilds airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Oct 29
|Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
*National Broadcast
November
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Sun, Nov 1
|Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Nov 3
|Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Nov 5
|Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Nov 7
|Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Nov 11
|Vegas Golden Knights* nationally televised
|7:30 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Nov 12
|St Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Nov 14
|San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Nov 16
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM MT
|Home
|Wed, Nov 18
|Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Nov 21
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Nov 23
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|5:30 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Nov 25
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
|Fri, Nov 27
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|11:00 AM MT
|Away
|Sat, Nov 28
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
|Mon, Nov 30
|Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM MT
|Home
*National Broadcast
December
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Wed, Dec 2
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Dec 3
|Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Dec 5
|Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Dec 10
|St Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Dec 12
|Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Mon, Dec 14
|Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Dec 15
|New York Islanders airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Dec 17
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Dec 19
|Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot
|1:30 PM MT
|Away
|Mon, Dec 21
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Dec 26
|Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Tue, Dec 29
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Dec 31
|Colorado Avalanche* nationally televised
|4:00 PM MT
|Home
*National Broadcast
January
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Sat, Jan 2
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Jan 5
|Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Jan 7
|Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Jan 9
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Tue, Jan 12
|Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Jan 13
|Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Jan 15
|Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Jan 18
|San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Jan 23
|Boston Bruins airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Jan 25
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Wed, Jan 27
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Fri, Jan 29
|Washington Capitals airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sun, Jan 31
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Home
February
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Feb 2
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Wed, Feb 3
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Away
|Fri, Feb 12
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sun, Feb 14
|Washington Capitals airing on The Spot
|11:00 AM MT
|Away
|Mon, Feb 15
|New York Islander airing on The Spot
|1:00 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Feb 17
|Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Fri, Feb 19
|Seattle Kraken* nationally televised
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sun, Feb 21
|St Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM MT
|Away
|Wed, Feb 24
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Home
|Fri, Feb 26
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sun, Feb 28
|Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
*National Broadcast
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Mar 2
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away
|Thu, Mar 4
|Nashville Predators airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sun, Mar 7
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|11:00 AM MT
|Away
|Tue, Mar 9
|New York Rangers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Mar 13
|Philadephia Flyers airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Mar 15
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Thu, Mar 18
|Anaheim Ducks* nationally televised
|8:00 PM MT
|Away
|Fri, Mar 19
|Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sun, Mar 21
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM MT
|Away
|Mon, Mar 23
|Colorado Avalanche* nationally televised
|7:30 PM MT
|Away
|Fri, Mar 26
|San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Tue, Mar 30
|Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot
|7:40 PM MT
|Away
*National Broadcast
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|Home/Away
|Thu, Apr 1
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Sat, Apr 3
|Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM MT
|Home
|Mon, Apr 5
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM MT
|Home
|Wed, Apr 7
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM MT
|Home
|Fri, Apr 9
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM MT
|Away
|Sat, Apr 10
|St Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM MT
|Away