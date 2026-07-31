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Denver Summit

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Denver Summit FC

Hope and Faith: Twin sisters power the Buffs

Maggy Wolanske
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Denver Summit FC officially breaks ground on new stadium at Santa Fe Yards

Maggy Wolanske
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Six Denver Summit FC players earn call-ups for October FIFA international break

Óscar Contreras
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From practice to lessons in ASL, this Colorado team embodies the beautiful game

Maggy Wolanske
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Current erase early deficit, rout Summit 4-1 behind Hopkins’ hat trick

The Associated Press
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Summit beat Seattle 2-1, move closer to playoff position

Bradey King
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Bay FC Rally Denies Denver Summit FC Victory in 2-2 Draw at Centennial Stadium

Lionel Bienvenu
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Denver Summit battle Angel City to 3-3 draw

Bradey King
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Niwot teen proves hearing loss can't silence professional soccer dreams

Maggy Wolanske
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Pitchside Episode 26: Summit FC Riding High Into Showdown With Gotham

Bradey King
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Scoring big with fans, how the Summit builds connection beyond the pitch

Maggy Wolanske
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Hometown Heroes, Denver Summit FC brings opportunity to the Mile High

Maggy Wolanske
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Denver Summit FC rout Chicago Stars 6-1, surge back into playoff picture

Bradey King
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Carson Pickett joins Pitchside as special guest in Episode 24

Bradey King
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Denver Summit FC shut out by Portland in 1-0 road loss

Bradey King
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Denver Summit FC earns point against San Diego Wave

Bradey King
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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 23: Queen Janine and Denver’s drum major

Nick Rothschild
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'A dream come true': Meet the official PA announcer for the Denver Summit

Maggy Wolanske
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Sonis calls game, Summit beat Royals 2-1

Nick Rothschild
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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 22; The week from heck

Nick Rothschild
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Denver Summit delays Saturday game amid 'extreme heat'

Kaylee Harter
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Courage force Denver into doldrums with 2-0 victory

Nick Rothschild
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Sonis secures point for Summit FC against Boston

Nick Rothschild
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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 21: Whoa, we’re halfway there

Nick Rothschild
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The beat is growing louder: 14ers drumline now has brass players

Maggy Wolanske
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Denver Summit FC

Deflection dooms Summit to loss in Washington DC

Nick Rothschild
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Denver Summit FC

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside / Episode 20: Highest of Heights

Nick Rothschild
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Denver Summit FC

Summit wins first match at Centennial Stadium

Nick Rothschild
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Denver Summit FC

Arapahoe Co. officials hoping for big impact from Summit FC's Centennial Stadium

Tyler Melito
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Denver Summit FC

First Summit game in temporary Centennial Stadium sells out

Lauren Lennon
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