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The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Times listed are puck drop times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
Games marked with THE SPOT logo will air locally on The Spot.

September

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Tue, Sep 29Chicago Blackhawks* nationally televised7:30 PM MTHome

*National Broadcast

October

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Fri, Oct 2Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sun, Oct 4Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTAway
Tue, Oct 6Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot6:40 PM MTAway
Thu, Oct 8Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Oct 10Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Oct 12Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Thu, Oct 15Calgary Flames airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Tue, Oct 20Tampa Bay Lightning* nationally televised7:30 PM MTHome
Thu, Oct 22St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Tue, Oct 27Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome

*National Broadcast

November

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Mon, Nov 2Boston Bruins airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Sun, Nov 8Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot1:30 PM MTAway
Wed, Nov 11Utah Mammoth* nationally televised7:30 PM MTHome
Fri, Nov 13Nashville Predators airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Sun, Nov 15Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Tue, Nov 17Dallas Stars* nationally televised8:00 PM MTHome
Thu, Nov 19Dallas Stars* nationally televised8:00 PM MTHome
Tue, Nov 24Edmonton Oilers* nationally televised6:00 PM MTAway
Fri, Nov 27San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot2:00 PM MTAway

*National Broadcast

December

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Tue, Dec 1Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTAway
Thu, Dec 3Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Dec 5Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTHome
Tue, Dec 8Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Sat, Dec 12Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Wed, Dec 16San Jose Sharks* nationally televised8:00 PM MTHome
Fri, Dec 18New York Islanders airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Tue, Dec 22Anaheim Ducks* nationally televised7:30 PM MTAway
Sat, Dec 26San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTAway
Mon, Dec 28Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot12:00 PM MTAway

*National Broadcast

January

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Sat, Jan 2Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Jan 4Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway
Thu, Jan 7Minnesota Wild* nationally televised7:30 PM MTHome
Sat, Jan 9Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Tue, Jan 12Washington Capitals airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Sat, Jan 16Florida Panthers airing on The Spot4:00 PM MTAway
Sun, Jan 17Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot4:00 PM MTAway
Wed, Jan 20Edmonton Oilers* nationally televised8:00 PM MTHome
Fri, Jan 22Boston Bruins airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Sun, Jan 24Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Mon, Jan 26Nashville Predators airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTAway
Thu, Jan 28Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Jan 30Washington Capitals airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome

*National Broadcast

February

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Wed, Feb 3Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway
Sat, Feb 13Calgary Flames airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Feb 15Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Feb 20Dallas Stars* nationally televised6:00 PM MTAway
Mon, Feb 22Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway
Wed, Feb 24Florida Panthers* nationally televised7:30 PM MTHome

*National Broadcast

March

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Tue, Mar 2Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Fri, Mar 5New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Sun, Mar 7New York Rangers* nationally televised5:00 PM MTAway
Tue, Mar 9San Jose Sharks* nationally televised8:30 PM MTHome
Thu, Mar 11Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Mar 13New York Rangers airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Mar 15Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Wed, Mar 17Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Mar 20Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot7:30 PM MTAway
Tue, Mar 23Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot6:40 PM MTAway
Thu, Mar 25Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway
Sat, Mar 27Calgary Flames airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway
Wed, Mar 31Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot7:30 PM MTHome

*National Broadcast

April

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Fri, Apr 2Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Apr 3Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway
Tue, Apr 6St. Louis Blues* nationally televised7:30 PM MTHome
Thu, Apr 8Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway

*National Broadcast