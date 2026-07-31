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The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Times listed are puck drop times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
Games marked with THE SPOT logo will air locally on The Spot.

October

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Thu, Oct 1Chicago Blackhawks* nationally televised6:30 PM MTHome
Sat, Oct 3Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot4:00 PM MTAway
Tue, Oct 13Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Oct 17Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Oct 19Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTHome
Thu, Oct 22Seattle Kraken* nationally televised7:00 PM MTAway
Sat, Oct 24Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTHome
Thu, Oct 29Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot4:00 PM MTAway

*National Broadcast

November

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Sun, Nov 1Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot2:00 PM MTAway
Tue, Nov 3Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Sat, Nov 7Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Wed, Nov 11Vegas Golden Knights* nationally televised7:30 PM MTAway
Thu, Nov 12St Louis Blues airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Nov 14San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Nov 16Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot7:30 PM MTHome
Wed, Nov 18Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Nov 21Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Nov 23Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot5:30 PM MTAway
Wed, Nov 25Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTAway
Sat, Nov 28Dallas Stars airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTAway
Mon, Nov 30Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot7:30 PM MTHome

*National Broadcast

December

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Thu, Dec 3Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot8:00 PM MTAway
Thu, Dec 10St Louis Blues airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Dec 14Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway
Tue, Dec 15New York Islanders airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Thu, Dec 17Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Dec 19Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot1:30 PM MTAway
Mon, Dec 21Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTAway
Tue, Dec 29New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Thu, Dec 31Colorado Avalanche* nationally televised4:00 PM MTHome

*National Broadcast

January

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Mon, Jan 5Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Thu, Jan 7Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway
Wed, Jan 13Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Thu, Jan 15Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sat, Jan 23Boston Bruins airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Mon, Jan 25Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Wed, Jan 27Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sun, Jan 31Nashville Predators airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTHome

February

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Tue, Feb 2Nashville Predators airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Fri, Feb 12Calgary Flames airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sun, Feb 14Washington Capitals airing on The Spot11:00 AM MTAway
Wed, Feb 17Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Fri, Feb 19Seattle Kraken* nationally televised7:00 PM MTHome
Sun, Feb 21St Louis Blues airing on The Spot4:00 PM MTAway
Wed, Feb 24Calgary Flames airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTHome
Fri, Feb 26Florida Panthers airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Sun, Feb 28Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway

*National Broadcast

March

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Thu, Mar 4Nashville Predators airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTAway
Sun, Mar 7Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot11:00 AM MTAway
Tue, Mar 9New York Rangers airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Thu, Mar 18Anaheim Ducks* nationally televised7:00 PM MTAway
Sun, Mar 21Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot11:00 AM MTAway
Mon, Mar 23Colorado Avalanche* nationally televised6:30 PM MTAway
Fri, Mar 26San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTHome

*National Broadcast

April

DateOpponentTime (MT)Home/Away
Sat, Apr 3Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot7:00 PM MTHome
Wed, Apr 7Dallas Stars airing on The Spot6:00 PM MTHome
Fri, Apr 9Dallas Stars airing on The Spot5:00 PM MTAway