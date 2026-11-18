Element Building Block Smart Roku TV with Annessa Chumbley Share on Facebook

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The Element 32” Building Block Smart Roku TV [elementelectronics.com] brings together easy streaming and standout design in one smart entertainment experience. Enjoy sharp 1080p Full HD picture, quick access to your favorite apps, free live TV, and endless entertainment through the simple-to-use Roku experience. The unique build-on TV frame encourages hands-on creativity while watching, making it a natural fit for bedrooms, dorms, playrooms, and creative spaces. Plus, a durable tempered glass screen is designed to handle everyday use with added durability and peace of mind.