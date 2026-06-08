The Spot - Detroit 20

The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change and will be updated prior to the start of the season.

Times listed are tip-off times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.

October

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Mon, Oct 5 (Preseason)Phoenix Suns airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Oct 10 (Preseason)Washington Wizards airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Oct 14 (Preseason)Minnesota Timberwolves airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Fri, Oct 16 (Preseason)Toronto Raptors airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Oct 20Boston Celtics* nationally televised3:00 PM ETHome
Fri, Oct 23Miami Heat airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Oct 25Philadelphia 76ers airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETAway
Tue, Oct 27New York Knicks* nationally televised8:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Oct 28Charlotte Hornets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Fri, Oct 30Brooklyn Nets airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETAway

* Nationally Televised Broadcast

November

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Mon, Nov 2Charlotte Hornets airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETAway
Wed, Nov 4Philadelphia 76ers* nationally televised7:00 PM ETHome
Sun, Nov 8Los Angeles Lakers airing on The Spot6:00 PM ETHome
Mon, Nov 9Washington Wizards* nationally televised airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Nov 12Washington Wizards airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Nov 14Miami Heat airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Nov 17San Antonio Spurs* nationally televised8:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Nov 18New Orleans Pelicans airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Fri, Nov 20Toronto Raptors* nationally televised7:30 PM ETHome
Sun, Nov 22Atlanta Hawks airing on The Spot3:30 PM ETAway
Tue, Nov 24Orlando Magic airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Fri, Nov 27Milwaukee Bucks airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETHome
Sun, Nov 29Orlando Magic airing on The Spot6:00 PM ETHome
Mon, Nov 30Denver Nuggets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome

* Nationally Televised Broadcast

December

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Wed, Dec 2Memphis Grizzlies airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sun, Dec 13Indiana Pacers airing on The Spot5:00 PM ETAway
Mon, Dec 14Brooklyn Nets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Wed, Dec 16Phoenix Suns airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Fri, Dec 18Cleveland Cavaliers airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETHome
Sun, Dec 20Boston Celtics airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Dec 22Oklahoma City Thunder* nationally televised airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Dec 23Atlanta Hawks airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Dec 26Chicago Bulls airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Dec 27Portland Trailblazers airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Wed, Dec 30New Orleans Pelicans airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome

* Nationally Televised Broadcast

January

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Fri, Jan 1Orlando Magic airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETHome
Sun, Jan 3Denver Nuggets airing on The Spot5:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Jan 5Sacramento Kings airing on The Spot10:00 PM ETAway
Thu, Jan 7Golden State Warriors airing on The Spot10:00 PM ETAway
Fri, Jan 8Los Angeles Lakers airing on The Spot10:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Jan 10Utah Jazz airing on The Spot6:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Jan 12Toronto Raptors airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETAway
Thu, Jan 14Dallas Mavericks airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Jan 16Houston Rockets airing on The Spot8:30 PM ETAway
Mon, Jan 18Cleveland Cavaliers* nationally televised12:00 PM ETAway
Fri, Jan 22Indiana Pacers airing on The Spot7:30 PM ETHome
Sun, Jan 24Minnesota Timberwolves airing on The Spot6:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Jan 26Atlanta Hawks airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Wed, Jan 27Cleveland Cavaliers* nationally televised airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Fri, Jan 29Dallas Mavericks airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Jan 31Sacramento Kings airing on The Spot3:00 PM ETHome

* Nationally Televised Broadcast

February

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Tue, Feb 2Chicago Bulls airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Wed, Feb 3New York Knicks* nationally televised airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Fri, Feb 5Philadelphia 76ers* nationally televised7:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Feb 7Golden State Warriors airing on The Spot3:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Feb 9Los Angeles Clippers airing on The Spot10:30 PM ETAway
Wed, Feb 10Phoenix Suns airing on The Spot9:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Feb 13Portland Trailblazers airing on The Spot3:30 PM ETAway
Mon, Feb 15Utah Jazz airing on The Spot9:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Feb 17New York Knicks* nationally televised7:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Feb 25Miami Heat airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Feb 27Oklahoma City Thunder* nationally televised5:30 PM ETHome

* Nationally Televised Broadcast

March

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Mon, Mar 1Chicago Bulls airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Mar 2Milwaukee Bucks airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Fri, Mar 5Boston Celtics* nationally televised airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Mar 9Cleveland Cavaliers* nationally televised airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETHome
Thu, Mar 11Milwaukee Bucks airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Mar 13Brooklyn Nets airing on The Spot3:00 PM ETHome
Sun, Mar 14Toronto Raptors airing on The Spot5:00 PM ETAway
Tue, Mar 16Indiana Pacers* nationally televised airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Thu, Mar 18Milwaukee Bucks airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Sat, Mar 20Charlotte Hornets airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETHome
Mon, Mar 22Minnesota Timberwolves* nationally televised9:30 PM ETAway
Wed, Mar 24Charlotte Hornets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Thu, Mar 25Houston Rockets airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Sat, Mar 27San Antonio Spurs* nationally televised airing on The Spot3:00 PM ETHome
Mon, Mar 29Los Angeles Clippers airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Wed, Mar 31Toronto Raptors airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome

* Nationally Televised Broadcast

April

DateOpponentTime (ET)Home/Away
Fri, Apr 2Chicago Bulls airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Apr 4Miami Heat airing on The Spot3:00 PM ETHome
Tue, Apr 6Memphis Grizzlies airing on The Spot8:00 PM ETAway
Wed, Apr 7Indiana Pacers airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETHome
Fri, Apr 9New York Knicks* nationally televised airing on The Spot7:00 PM ETAway
Sun, Apr 11Washington Wizards airing on The Spot6:00 PM ETAway

* Nationally Televised Broadcast