The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change and will be updated prior to the start of the season.
Times listed are tip-off times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
October
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Mon, Oct 5 (Preseason)
|Phoenix Suns airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Oct 10 (Preseason)
|Washington Wizards airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Oct 14 (Preseason)
|Minnesota Timberwolves airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Oct 16 (Preseason)
|Toronto Raptors airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Oct 20
|Boston Celtics* nationally televised
|3:00 PM ET
|Home
|Fri, Oct 23
|Miami Heat airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Oct 25
|Philadelphia 76ers airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Oct 27
|New York Knicks* nationally televised
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Oct 28
|Charlotte Hornets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Fri, Oct 30
|Brooklyn Nets airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
* Nationally Televised Broadcast
November
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Mon, Nov 2
|Charlotte Hornets airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Nov 4
|Philadelphia 76ers* nationally televised
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Nov 8
|Los Angeles Lakers airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM ET
|Home
|Mon, Nov 9
|Washington Wizards* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Nov 12
|Washington Wizards airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Nov 14
|Miami Heat airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Nov 17
|San Antonio Spurs* nationally televised
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Nov 18
|New Orleans Pelicans airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Nov 20
|Toronto Raptors* nationally televised
|7:30 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Nov 22
|Atlanta Hawks airing on The Spot
|3:30 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Nov 24
|Orlando Magic airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Nov 27
|Milwaukee Bucks airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Nov 29
|Orlando Magic airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM ET
|Home
|Mon, Nov 30
|Denver Nuggets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
* Nationally Televised Broadcast
December
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Wed, Dec 2
|Memphis Grizzlies airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Dec 13
|Indiana Pacers airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM ET
|Away
|Mon, Dec 14
|Brooklyn Nets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Wed, Dec 16
|Phoenix Suns airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Fri, Dec 18
|Cleveland Cavaliers airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Dec 20
|Boston Celtics airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Dec 22
|Oklahoma City Thunder* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Dec 23
|Atlanta Hawks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Dec 26
|Chicago Bulls airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Dec 27
|Portland Trailblazers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Wed, Dec 30
|New Orleans Pelicans airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
* Nationally Televised Broadcast
January
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Fri, Jan 1
|Orlando Magic airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Jan 3
|Denver Nuggets airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Jan 5
|Sacramento Kings airing on The Spot
|10:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Jan 7
|Golden State Warriors airing on The Spot
|10:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Jan 8
|Los Angeles Lakers airing on The Spot
|10:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Jan 10
|Utah Jazz airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Jan 12
|Toronto Raptors airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Jan 14
|Dallas Mavericks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Jan 16
|Houston Rockets airing on The Spot
|8:30 PM ET
|Away
|Mon, Jan 18
|Cleveland Cavaliers* nationally televised
|12:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Jan 22
|Indiana Pacers airing on The Spot
|7:30 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Jan 24
|Minnesota Timberwolves airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Jan 26
|Atlanta Hawks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Wed, Jan 27
|Cleveland Cavaliers* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Jan 29
|Dallas Mavericks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Jan 31
|Sacramento Kings airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM ET
|Home
* Nationally Televised Broadcast
February
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Feb 2
|Chicago Bulls airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Wed, Feb 3
|New York Knicks* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Fri, Feb 5
|Philadelphia 76ers* nationally televised
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Feb 7
|Golden State Warriors airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Feb 9
|Los Angeles Clippers airing on The Spot
|10:30 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Feb 10
|Phoenix Suns airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Feb 13
|Portland Trailblazers airing on The Spot
|3:30 PM ET
|Away
|Mon, Feb 15
|Utah Jazz airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Feb 17
|New York Knicks* nationally televised
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Feb 25
|Miami Heat airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Feb 27
|Oklahoma City Thunder* nationally televised
|5:30 PM ET
|Home
* Nationally Televised Broadcast
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Mon, Mar 1
|Chicago Bulls airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Mar 2
|Milwaukee Bucks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Mar 5
|Boston Celtics* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Mar 9
|Cleveland Cavaliers* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Home
|Thu, Mar 11
|Milwaukee Bucks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Mar 13
|Brooklyn Nets airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Mar 14
|Toronto Raptors airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM ET
|Away
|Tue, Mar 16
|Indiana Pacers* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Mar 18
|Milwaukee Bucks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Mar 20
|Charlotte Hornets airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Home
|Mon, Mar 22
|Minnesota Timberwolves* nationally televised
|9:30 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Mar 24
|Charlotte Hornets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Mar 25
|Houston Rockets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Mar 27
|San Antonio Spurs* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM ET
|Home
|Mon, Mar 29
|Los Angeles Clippers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Wed, Mar 31
|Toronto Raptors airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
* Nationally Televised Broadcast
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Fri, Apr 2
|Chicago Bulls airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Apr 4
|Miami Heat airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Apr 6
|Memphis Grizzlies airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Apr 7
|Indiana Pacers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Fri, Apr 9
|New York Knicks* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Apr 11
|Washington Wizards airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM ET
|Away
* Nationally Televised Broadcast