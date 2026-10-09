World Cup Visitors Traveled Beyond Host Cities, Delivering Benefits to Communities Across America

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by US Travel Assoc. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The World Cup may be over, but travel industry leaders say its impact on the United States could be felt for years to come. According to Jeff Freeman, the tournament created an opportunity for millions of visitors to experience communities, attractions and businesses far beyond the cities that hosted matches.

While games were held in only 11 host cities, international travelers ventured well beyond those destinations during their visits. According to Jeff Freeman, nearly three-quarters of international visitors traveled outside their primary destination, exploring approximately 1,000 counties across the country.

Those visits brought economic benefits to a wide range of communities. Travelers visited national parks, local attractions, and small businesses, helping spread tourism spending beyond major metropolitan areas. According to the discussion, 75% of visitors moved beyond host cities, giving travelers a broader look at what the United States has to offer.

The event also generated significant exposure through social media. Visitors shared their experiences discovering American culture, landmarks, and everyday conveniences, helping showcase the country to audiences around the world. Travel industry leaders believe the resulting publicity provided benefits that would have been difficult to match through traditional advertising campaigns.

The positive experiences shared by international visitors also sparked pride among U.S. residents. According to Jeff Freeman, 86% of Americans reported feeling a sense of pride as travelers explored communities across the country and highlighted their experiences online.

Industry advocates say the challenge now is maintaining that momentum. They argue that attracting international visitors requires balancing security with policies that encourage legal travel and tourism. The goal, they say, is to continue welcoming visitors who contribute to local economies and help promote the United States through their experiences.

Small businesses remain a critical part of that strategy. According to the interview, much of the travel industry's economic impact occurs at local attractions, museums, tours, and independently operated businesses that provide visitors with authentic experiences. Travel leaders say those businesses were among the biggest beneficiaries of World Cup-related tourism.

As countries around the world compete for international visitors, travel advocates believe the United States must remain intentional about promoting tourism and maintaining its competitiveness in the global travel market. By building on the success of major events such as the World Cup, they say the country can continue attracting visitors, supporting local economies and showcasing destinations from coast to coast.

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