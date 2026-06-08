The Spot - South Florida

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          Florida Panthers fans fired up at Training Camp Fan Fest

          Florida Panthers fans got the chance to watch Day 3 of training camp on Saturday as part of this year's Fan Fest at the Iceplex in Fort Lauderdale.
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