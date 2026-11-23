Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Discover the Palm Beaches. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Vacations are not always about sitting back and doing nothing. A growing travel trend encourages visitors to get moving while experiencing a destination in a new way.

Known as“sweat jetting,” the trend focuses on making physical activity part of the vacation rather than trying to squeeze a traditional workout into an already busy itinerary.

Lifestyle expert Christina Nicholson shared how visitors can embrace the trend in The Palm Beaches, where the warm weather and variety of outdoor activities make it possible to stay active throughout the year.

What Is Sweat Jetting?

Sweat jetting can include almost any activity that helps travelers move while sightseeing and enjoying their surroundings.

A trip could be planned around golf or tennis, but travelers do not have to be serious athletes to participate. Paddling along the Intracoastal Waterway, taking an outdoor yoga class or exploring a new neighborhood on foot can also be part of a sweat-jetting vacation.

Visitors can also find miles of trails, scenic waterfront walks, natural areas, and major fitness events such as the Palm Beach Marathon.

Try Padel in West Palm Beach

For travelers interested in trying something new, Christina Nicholson highlighted padel, a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash.

Reserve Padel in West Palm Beach is described in the segment as the country’s largest indoor padel club. In addition to its indoor courts, the facility gives visitors opportunities to work out, recover, and make the activity part of a broader social experience.

The activity can offer a fun way to add movement to a vacation without structuring the entire day around an intense workout.

Walk or Bike the Palm Beach Lake Trail

One of Christina Nicholson’s favorite free activities is walking or biking along the Palm Beach Lake Trail.

The waterfront path stretches approximately 5.5 miles along the Intracoastal Waterway, but visitors can choose a shorter section rather than completing the full route. Along the way, travelers can see historic Palm Beach landmarks, waterfront estates, and scenic views.

The trail combines sightseeing and exercise, making it an approachable option for travelers who want to stay active at a more relaxed pace.

Create an Active Vacation at Your Own Pace

Sweat jetting is not about returning home exhausted. Travelers can make the experience as active or easygoing as they like.

A vacation could include a round of golf, a padel match, or a major running event. It could also mean taking a peaceful walk, riding a bike, or enjoying a yoga class outdoors.

The key is to incorporate movement naturally into the trip while still leaving time to relax, explore and enjoy the destination.

For additional travel ideas and inspiration, the segment directs viewers to ThePalmBeaches.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.