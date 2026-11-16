With South Florida's continued growth comes increasingly busy roadways filled with passenger vehicles and commercial trucks. When a crash involves a large truck, however, determining what happened and who may be responsible can involve additional considerations.

Attorneys Glen Levine and Shire Patel of Anidjar & Levine discussed some of the factors that can make commercial trucking cases different from typical vehicle crashes and what drivers should know if they are involved in one.

Why Truck Crashes Can Be More Complex

According to Levine, commercial trucks operate under rules that differ from those governing traditional passenger vehicles. Their size can also mean significantly greater property damage and injuries when crashes occur.

Investigating a commercial truck crash can require examining several areas, including who owns the truck, who was driving, whether the driver had the proper commercial driver's license, and whether appropriate insurance coverage was in place.

Driver logs may also be relevant. Levine noted that commercial drivers face restrictions on how long they can drive, making records surrounding a driver's work and travel important considerations in an investigation.

Documentation Can Be Important

Patel stressed the importance of documenting the scene following a truck crash.

One simple step is to take photographs, particularly because the relationships among a driver, trucking company, and other businesses involved in transporting goods may not immediately be obvious.

A truck driver could be an independent contractor working for another company, and a shipment may involve several different businesses or individuals performing different roles.

Because of those potentially complicated relationships, Patel recommends seeking assistance early so the circumstances surrounding the crash can be investigated.

Commercial Vehicle Crashes Can Involve Multiple Questions

The attorneys explained that investigating these crashes can require looking beyond the vehicles themselves.

Questions involving the truck's ownership, the driver's employment relationship, licensing, insurance, and driving records may all become relevant depending on the circumstances.

For Levine and Patel, understanding those relationships is an important part of determining what happened and identifying the parties that may be involved after a commercial vehicle crash.

The segment states that Anidjar & Levine is available 24/7 and provides clients with direct ways to contact their legal team.

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