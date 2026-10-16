The Grill Dads Share Simple Ways to Take the Stress Out of Weeknight Dinners

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Johnsonville. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Deciding what's for dinner can sometimes feel like one more task at the end of an already busy day.

According to research from Johnsonville referenced during the segment, more than half of Americans hate deciding what to make for dinner every night. In recognition of National Sausage Month in October, bestselling authors and grilling experts Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, known as The Grill Dads, shared ideas for making weeknight meals easier.

Why Dinner Can Feel Like One Decision Too Many

After a day filled with work and other responsibilities, Anderson and Fey say people can run out of energy for making another decision when dinnertime arrives.

Their approach is to keep weeknight meals simple by using versatile ingredients that can be paired with foods families may already have on hand. The Grill Dads highlighted sausage as one option because it can be combined with a variety of pantry and freezer staples.

Keeping ingredients such as frozen vegetables, rice, pasta, and sauces available can give families options when they need to put together a meal quickly.

An Easy Teriyaki Sausage Bowl

One recipe highlighted during the segment was a teriyaki sausage bowl.

The meal combines rice, frozen vegetables, rope sausage and pineapple, which are cooked together in one skillet and finished with teriyaki sauce.

Additional recipes are available at SausageForDinner.com.

Helping Families Facing Food Insecurity

The campaign also includes a charitable component.

During the segment, The Grill Dads discussed Johnsonville's partnership with Hunger Free America. According to the interview, Johnsonville has committed more than $100,000 toward efforts addressing food insecurity for families.

Ultimately, Anderson and Fey say their goal is to make the daily dinner decision easier by providing families with straightforward recipes and accessible meal ideas.

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