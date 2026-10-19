The back nine golf brings a 24/7 indoor golf experience to fort lauderdale

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Back Nine Golf. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Florida golfers now have another way to work on their swing without worrying about the heat, rain, or fitting a traditional tee time into their schedule.

The Back Nine Golf offers an indoor golfing experience in Fort Lauderdale where players can practice their game or spend time with friends in an air-conditioned setting. The facility is open 24/7, giving golfers the flexibility to play early in the morning, late at night, or whenever their schedule allows.

Golf on Your Own Schedule

Golfers can sign up for a membership or reserve a public tee time. Once inside, players can find their bay, get set up, and use the facility's Full Swing technology. Snacks, coffee, and water are also available.

Being indoors provides some obvious advantages for South Florida golfers. Players don't have to worry about high temperatures, rain, or lightning interfering with their round.

And with around-the-clock access, golfers aren't limited to traditional daytime hours. The facility says players can even bring food with them while they play.

Technology Designed to Help Your Game

The experience goes beyond simply hitting golf balls indoors.

The Back Nine Golf uses Full Swing technology, providing players with 16 data points from their swing. According to the segment, golfers can see information ranging from the path of the golf club to the apex of the ball after it is hit.

That makes the facility an option for golfers looking for focused practice as well as those who simply want to play recreationally with friends.

Creating a Country Club-Style Experience

The goal is to create an atmosphere where golfers feel as though they are entering their own club.

The facility is designed to accommodate different types of players, whether someone wants to concentrate on improving their game or simply enjoy a casual round with friends.

Lessons, Leagues and Events

Golfers interested in improving their skills will also have opportunities to receive instruction. The facility plans to have a golf professional on staff who can provide lessons as well as pointers to members practicing their game. Group social events featuring instruction from a golf professional are also planned.

The Back Nine Golf also plans to offer tournaments and leagues, including local competition and opportunities to compete against golfers at other locations.

Whether the goal is serious practice, competition, or simply getting together with friends, the concept gives South Florida golfers another way to enjoy the sport regardless of the weather or time of day.

For more information or to find the Fort Lauderdale location, visit TheBackNineGolf.com.

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