Stress-Free Holiday Entertaining: Simple Ways to Save Time in the Kitchen

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Affresh, BUSH’s. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays are a time for gathering around the table with family and friends, but preparing a big meal can quickly become stressful. A little planning can make the difference between spending the day stuck in the kitchen and actually enjoying the celebration.

Chef Tregaye joined the show to share holiday entertaining hacks designed to help hosts save time and take some of the pressure out of preparing meals.

Prepare Sides and Desserts Ahead of Time

One of Chef Tregaye's biggest recommendations is to avoid leaving everything until the day of the celebration.

Drawing on experience in catering, developing recipes and writing cookbooks, Chef Tregaye recommends preparing side dishes and desserts ahead of time whenever possible.

Doing some of the work in advance can free up valuable time on the day of the gathering, allowing hosts to focus less on the kitchen and more on family and friends.

Don't Forget to Clean Your Appliances

Holiday meal prep can put kitchen appliances into overdrive, but Chef Tregaye says cleaning those appliances before the big event is one task hosts may overlook.

The segment highlighted Affresh® Dishwasher Cleaner, which is promoted as helping remove limescale, mineral buildup, and odor-causing residue that can accumulate in areas such as dishwasher pumps, filters, and hoses. The product is described in the segment as safe for all dishwasher makes and models and EPA Safer Choice certified.

Taking care of appliance maintenance before guests arrive can also help hosts make sure their kitchens are prepared for the extra dishes that come with holiday entertaining.

Simplify Your Holiday Menu

Chef Tregaye also recommends finding ingredients that can help make holiday cooking quicker and easier.

One featured option is Bush's Recipe Beans, which Chef Tregaye suggested incorporating into homemade holiday dishes, including soups and salads.

The broader strategy is simple: look for ways to cut down on preparation without sacrificing the shared meals that are an important part of holiday gatherings.

Make a List Before Heading to the Store

Finally, organization can help prevent some of the last-minute stress that comes with holiday cooking.

Chef Tregaye recommends creating both a holiday checklist and grocery list before heading to the store.

Preparing dishes ahead of time, taking care of appliances and planning shopping needs can make the holiday meal more manageable and leave hosts with more time to enjoy the people gathered around the table.

The segment directs viewers to TipsOnTV.com for additional information on the featured products.

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