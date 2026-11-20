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The holidays may be rooted in tradition, but celebrating them doesn’t have to mean spending hours in the kitchen preparing an elaborate meal.

Wine expert Christine Deussen says hosts can make the season easier by holding on to the traditions they love while adapting them to fit their family, schedule, and style. Her approach is simple: take advantage of store-bought ingredients, concentrate your effort on one standout dish, and select one versatile wine that can carry guests through the celebration.

Rethink the Traditional Holiday Meal

For families who would rather watch football than sit down for a formal Thanksgiving dinner, Christine Deussen suggests creating a grazing board featuring familiar holiday flavors. A self-serve Prosecco bar can complement the relaxed setup while allowing guests to serve themselves and giving the host more time to enjoy the gathering.

“You do not” need a different wine for every menu or holiday, she explains. Her pick is Gemma di Luna Prosecco, which she describes as her holiday “secret weapon.”

She says the Prosecco's acidity and fruit flavors help it stand up to richer foods and make it versatile enough to pair with a variety of dishes. She also points to its D.O.C. certification and the production requirements associated with Prosecco from Italy's designated Prosecco zone.

Easy Holiday Menu Ideas

For hosts looking to move beyond the traditional turkey dinner, Christine Deussen recommends several options that can make entertaining easier without sacrificing holiday flavor.

One is a make-ahead lasagna prepared with ground turkey and butternut squash béchamel, along with a touch of cheddar cheese. Another option is seafood mac and cheese. Dessert can be even simpler: pick up a store-bought apple pie. She says the crisp fruitiness of Prosecco pairs particularly well with desserts that aren't overly sweet.

Spend Less Time Preparing and More Time Celebrating

Perhaps her biggest holiday hosting tip is knowing where to save time.

Instead of trying to make everything from scratch, Christine Deussen recommends leaning on the grocery store and putting your energy into one showstopper dish that can be prepared ahead of time. Set up drinks before guests arrive, including a self-serve Prosecco station, and the host can actually participate in the celebration rather than spending the night working in the kitchen.

The goal is a holiday gathering that retains the traditions and flavors people love while leaving more time for what matters most: making memories with family and friends.

For more information, Christine Deussen directs viewers to follow Gemma DeLuna on Instagram.

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