Signia launches Max hearing aid, the first with four processors running simultaneously on a new chip

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Signia Max. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Signia launched its new Max hearing aid at an event in Dallas, Texas, bringing together 250 partners to mark the debut of what the company calls a breakthrough in hearing care technology.

Max is the first hearing aid to feature 4 processors working simultaneously on a new chip, designed to help people hear better in a wider range of environments.

"Innovation and hearing care is so important because every innovation is a chance for more people to reconnect with their loved ones," a Signia representative said.

Unlike previous approaches to hearing aid technology, Max is not designed simply to eliminate background noise. The device is built to preserve acoustic awareness, allowing users to remain alert to the sounds around them while still improving speech clarity.

Signia said 97% of people tested preferred Signia and Max over competing products currently on the market.

"The level of performance we can get to while keeping the hearing aid simple and intuitive for the user" was cited as a key achievement by the company.

Hearing care providers say the stakes for innovation are high. Untreated hearing loss has been linked to isolation, depression, and cognitive decline.

"One of the things that we hear from our patients whenever they come in to Altamont Family Hearing is that they're trying to reconnect — they're missing something," a provider said. "So typically they've found something in their journey communicating with others that's making them feel disconnected."

Providers say tools like Max give patients a path back to confidence in everyday communication.

"So many people, this is the number one thing they're asking for, is speech and noise and confidence in their lives," a provider said.

The launch reflects what Signia describes as a new era of AI-driven hearing technology, one capable of understanding environments and sounds in ways that were not previously possible.

"We've really come to the point with AI and hearing now we can really understand the environment and the sounds, and Max is really a breakthrough innovation," a Signia representative said.

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