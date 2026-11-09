Screen-Free Holiday Toys Inspire Learning, Imagination and Purpose Through Play

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When shopping for little ones this holiday season, finding a gift that's both fun and educational can be a win for parents and kids alike.

Child development specialist Carly shared several award-winning, screen-free toys from Jacey’s Toy Chest, a family-founded brand offering wooden toys designed to encourage learning and imaginative play for children ages 1 to 5.

A Toy Brand With a Meaningful Mission

The story behind Jacey’s Toy Chest goes beyond the playroom.

The family-founded company was created in loving memory of their son Jason, whom the family affectionately called J.C. The family turned its loss into a larger mission, creating wooden toys while supporting youth mental health.

The company worked with and helped fund two foundation partners focused on youth mental health before shipping its first toy.

Today, Jacey’s Toy Chest offers 50 screen-free toys made from responsibly sourced materials for children ages 1 to 5. According to the segment, the company earned 11 awards within its first seven months of shipping.

Wooden Fruit and Veggies Encourage Pretend Play

One holiday pick is the Wooden Slice and Play Fruit Crate, which was recognized with a 2026 Parents Best Toys Award and an Oppenheim Good Seal, according to the segment.

The set includes seven wooden fruits, a toy knife, and a crate. Children can pretend to slice the fruit, hear a crunching sound, and put the pieces back together.

There's also a matching vegetable crate featuring seven vegetables that can be sliced and reconnected, giving families the option to pair the two sets for additional pretend play.

Pack Up Pretend Lunch

The Grab and Go Lunchbox gives children another opportunity for imaginative play.

Kids can build a sandwich using felt toppings and add pretend foods including an orange, yogurt, and raisins before packing everything into the lunchbox to take along.

Blocks Combine Play With Sensory Surprises

For younger children, the featured wooden shape and animal blocks include 15 chunky pieces featuring different sensory elements.

Some pieces jingle or rattle, while others feature beads that roll and make sounds, adding another dimension to hands-on play.

A Pull Toy for Little Ones on the Move

The segment also highlighted the Cruisin’ Crocodile Pull Toy, described as one of the brand's popular items.

The crocodile wiggles and makes clicking sounds as children pull it along, with the toy designed to encourage early steps and coordination.

Several Jacey’s Toy Chest products are available at Barnes & Noble stores for the holiday season, along with other retailers featured during the segment.

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