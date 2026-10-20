Scott Defalco Shares a Look at Plexaderm and Its Approach to Common Signs of Aging

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Plexaderm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For those looking to address the visible appearance of under-eye puffiness, wrinkles, and fine lines without injections or cosmetic procedures, Plexaderm is positioning its topical skincare product as an alternative.

Scott Defalco joined Inside South Florida to discuss Plexaderm, the ingredients behind the formula and the results the company says users may see after application. According to claims presented during the segment, the product is designed to temporarily reduce the appearance of under-eye puffiness, wrinkles and crow’s feet in as little as 10 minutes.

A Topical Approach to Common Signs of Aging



During the conversation, Defalco highlighted the topical nature of Plexaderm and said it is designed to address several areas associated with visible signs of aging, including under-eye bags, forehead lines, crow’s feet, and lines around the mouth.

The product was presented as an option that does not require injections or cosmetic procedures.

What’s Inside the Formula?



Defalco also discussed several ingredients featured in the formula.

According to the segment, Plexaderm contains silicates derived from shale clay, along with peptides and collagen. Defalco attributed the appearance of moisturized skin to peptides and said collagen contributes to the firm-looking results promoted by the product.

The segment also highlighted before-and-after images and consumer reactions as examples of the appearance-related results promoted by the brand.

A Trial Option for New Users



During the interview, Defalco highlighted a six-application trial pack priced at $14.95 with free shipping. The offer was presented as a way for consumers to try the product before deciding whether it works for them.

According to the segment, consumers can access the offer by calling 1-800-706-0412, scanning the featured QR code, or visiting Plexaderm.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.