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Whether you're preparing for a turkey trot, marathon, or your next daily run, knowing the difference between normal soreness and an injury can help keep you moving.

Dr. Ryan Werntz says many running injuries develop gradually from wear and tear, although more sudden injuries can include ACL and meniscus tears.

When Is Running Pain a Concern?

Soreness after a challenging workout can be normal, particularly after increasing distance or intensity. But Dr. Ryan Werntz says pain that lasts three to five days and gets worse instead of better may be a reason to seek medical evaluation.

A sudden twist or pop followed by locking or catching in the knee can also indicate an ACL or meniscus injury. Some of these injuries may require arthroscopic surgery, while people with significant long-term arthritis may eventually need joint replacement.

Train Gradually to Help Prevent Injuries

One of the best ways to reduce the risk of running injuries is proper preparation. Dr. Ryan Werntz recommends gradually increasing training rather than attempting a long-distance race without giving the body time to adapt.

For ordinary soreness, he suggests rest, ice, and elevation. If pain continues or becomes worse, runners should consider seeking medical care rather than trying to push through it.

The goal is simple: train smart, pay attention to your body, and address persistent pain so you can safely get back to doing what you enjoy.

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