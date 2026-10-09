RSV Awareness Month Highlights Risks for Older Adults Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

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October marks RSV Awareness Month, a national effort aimed at helping people better understand respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, and the risks it can pose to certain populations. Health experts say the awareness campaign comes at an important time, as RSV activity typically increases during the fall, winter, and early spring months across much of the United States.

While RSV is often mistaken for a common cold, the virus can lead to serious illness in some individuals. According to health experts featured in the discussion, RSV is a contagious respiratory virus that can affect both the lungs and breathing passages. Although many adults experience mild symptoms, certain groups face a higher risk of severe complications.

Adults ages 75 and older are considered to be at increased risk for severe RSV illness. In addition, adults between the ages of 50 and 74 who have certain chronic health conditions, including heart disease, lung disease, complicated diabetes, or weakened immune systems, may also be more vulnerable to serious outcomes associated with RSV infection.

Symptoms of RSV often begin similarly to those of a cold and may include coughing, sneezing, wheezing, and a decreased appetite. However, experts warn that the virus can progress beyond the upper respiratory tract and affect the lungs, leading to breathing difficulties and potentially serious complications. In some cases, RSV can result in pneumonia, hospitalization, and other severe health consequences.

Health professionals say RSV Awareness Month provides an opportunity for individuals to learn more about their personal risk before virus activity becomes more widespread. Understanding risk factors and recognizing symptoms early can help people make informed decisions about their health as respiratory virus season approaches.

Pharmacists can also serve as an accessible healthcare resource for people seeking guidance about RSV and other vaccine-preventable illnesses. Experts encourage older adults and those with qualifying health conditions to speak with a pharmacist about their risk factors and available preventive options during routine pharmacy visits.

As families prepare for holiday gatherings and seasonal activities, healthcare professionals are reminding the public that awareness and education remain important tools in helping reduce the impact of RSV among higher-risk populations.

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