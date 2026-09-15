Pro Football Hall of Famer Andra Douglas talks new book, life lessons from the game

Andra Douglas has worn many hats throughout her career: former executive at Atlantic Records, founder of the Fins Up Foundation, former quarterback and former owner of the New York Sharks, Pro Football Hall of Fame member, multidisciplinary artist, visual storyteller, author, and entrepreneur.

Now, she's adding another title to the list: author of Changing Cadence, a book about friendship, football and the art of transition.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King offered a review of the book, calling it "a love letter to those who are committed to being their authentic selves."

Douglas said the story resonates across generations.

"It's intergenerational. It connects, you know, the younger with the older generation and these beautiful friendships that form, and you still get some football thrown in, which is a lot of fun."

I asked Douglas what the biggest lesson the game of football has taught her.

"Football is a life changer. I think probably communication. You, you know, you have so many people that have to do exactly the right thing for the play to work. And as a quarterback, you have to take command of that and make sure everyone's on the same page. And that just translates into life. Not only my family, but my friends, my jobs, day-to-day interactions."

When asked what advice she has for women in sports, Douglas didn't hesitate.

"Don't take it back. My mom used to tell me that all the time. Don't you take a back seat to anyone. Women, girls, and women need to, you know, find their voice and then use it. Because, you know, we are we're not second best. And we need to make sure everyone knows that."

Changing Cadence is available now on Amazon.

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