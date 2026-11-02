Pet of the Week: Meet Nico, a Tiny Kitten Ready to Melt Your Heart

Meet Nico

At just 2.3 pounds, Nico still has plenty of growing to do. One of Nico's most distinctive features is the fur. Nico has black fur with tiny white tips that create an almost "frosted" appearance.

Whether those markings remain as Nico gets older is unknown. The coloration could stay the same or change as Nico grows.

Sweet, Loving and Curious

According to Cherie Wachter, Nico is sweet, loving, and curious. The kitten arrived at the shelter alone, so the shelter does not know whether there were other kittens in the litter.

During the segment, Nico was particularly interested in seeing the studio monitors, providing a glimpse of that curious personality.

What Kind of Home Does Nico Need?

A cat lover willing to provide plenty of attention could be a good match for Nico.

Cherie Wachter recommends providing toys, scratching materials, and opportunities to climb. Most importantly, Nico needs plenty of TLC and a loving environment.

How to Adopt Nico

People interested in adopting Nico can visit HumaneBroward.com and complete a pre-adoption application before visiting the shelter.

The adoption kennels open every day at 11 a.m., and the animals available for adoption can change frequently. Even if Nico finds a home quickly, there may be another cat, dog or shelter animal waiting to meet a new family.

And with Halloween arriving, the timing couldn't be more fitting for a little black kitten to take the Pet of the Week spotlight.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.