Pet of the Week: Meet Lucas, an Energetic Puppy Looking for a Forever Home

This week’s Pet of the Week is Lucas, a nine-month-old puppy looking for a family to call his own.

Kaitlin Pechin joined the show to introduce Lucas and share more about his personality, background, and what potential adopters should know before bringing him home.

Meet Lucas



Lucas is believed to be some type of pointer mix and arrived at the shelter with his siblings. He is now one of the last of the group still waiting to find his forever home.

At nine months old, Lucas still has plenty of puppy energy. Kaitlin Pechin described him as active, playful, and friendly with people. He also loves other dogs, making him a potential match for a household that already has a canine companion.

Cats, however, may not be the best match. Lucas likes to chase cats, so Kaitlin Pechin said a home with a cat may not be the right fit for him.

An Energetic Pup Ready to Learn



Because Lucas is young and active, he would benefit from an energetic owner who can give him plenty of attention and activity.

Like many puppies his age, Lucas will also need some additional training, patience, and plenty of love as he continues to grow. But Kaitlin Pechin said Lucas is intelligent and food-motivated, which could help with training.

Lucas even showed off some of his skills during the segment, including giving his paw. He's also curious, loves attention, and quickly warmed up to everyone in the studio.

Kaitlin Pechin believes that after all that puppy playtime, his future family could have a major "cuddle bug" on their hands.

How to Adopt Lucas



Anyone interested in adopting Lucas can fill out an application at HumaneBroward.com and visit the shelter to meet him. Some of his littermates are also at the shelter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.