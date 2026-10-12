Pet of the Week: Meet Delta, a Young Bunny Looking for a Forever Home

It's one of the most popular weekly segments for animal lovers: Pet of the Week. This time, the spotlight shines on Delta, an adorable young rabbit searching for a forever home.

According to Cherie Wachter, Delta is just 14 weeks old and is one of several rabbits currently available for adoption through the local Humane Society. Delta came from a litter that resulted when pet rabbits were not spayed or neutered, leading to an unexpected group of baby bunnies.

Delta is not alone in the search for a new family. Other rabbits from the litter are also awaiting adoption, giving prospective pet owners several opportunities to welcome a bunny into their home. The Humane Society notes that all adoptable rabbits are spayed or neutered to help prevent additional accidental litters.

While rabbits are small and adorable, they require proper care and attention. Walker explained that rabbits can be fragile and may not always be the best fit for very young children. Like cats and dogs, they need space to exercise, explore, and stay active. They also benefit from a healthy diet and appropriate care from knowledgeable owners.

The Humane Society is currently caring for about a dozen rabbits, providing a reminder that shelters have many animals beyond cats and dogs available for adoption. Staff encourages visitors to consider all types of pets when looking for a new companion.

In addition to highlighting adoptable pets, the Humane Society is preparing for a seasonal community event. The organization's annual Count Barkula Halloween celebration will feature carnival games, puppy playtime, trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and family-friendly activities throughout the shelter.

Guests can pre-purchase an all-event bracelet for $25, which provides access to the various activities planned during the event. Organizers also encourage attendees to arrive in their best Halloween costumes and enjoy the festivities with fellow animal lovers.

Those interested in learning more about Delta, other adoptable animals, or upcoming events can visit the Humane Society's website, Humanebroward.com to browse available pets and find additional event information.