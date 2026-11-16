This week’s Pet of the Week may have looked calm and comfortable in the studio, but don't let that relaxed TV appearance fool you. This little French Bulldog has plenty of personality.

The year-and-a-half-old French Bulldog weighs about 18 pounds and is currently looking for a new home through the Humane Society of Broward County.

Looking for a Second Chance

According to the segment, the dog was originally adopted as a puppy. Now that the pup is older, the previous family no longer has enough time to provide the needed care.

The situation is also a reminder of the long-term commitment that comes with pet adoption. The shelter encourages prospective adopters to consider whether their lifestyle allows them to care for an animal for the next 10 to 15 years before bringing home a puppy.

A Little Dog With a Big Personality

The French Bulldog is described as being full of spirit and may bark when encountering strangers. Fortunately, treats can go a long way toward winning the pup over.

Because of the barking, the shelter believes a house could be a better fit than an apartment where nearby neighbors could be disturbed.

A family with older children may also be a better match.

What About Other Dogs?

The pup hasn't spent much time around other dogs, according to the segment. Someone who already has a dog can arrange a dog meet to see how the two interact before making an adoption decision.

An adopter with previous dog experience could also be a good match because the pup needs someone who understands canine body language and can help channel that energetic personality.

Still Working on Potty Training

There are plenty of positives. The French Bulldog enjoys walks and did well on the car ride to the studio, settling down and falling asleep during the trip.

The pup will need some additional help with potty training, which hasn't been fully mastered yet.

With an experienced and patient adopter, this spirited pup could have the chance to settle into a new home and find a lasting companion.

How to Adopt

Anyone interested in adopting can visit HumaneBroward.com and complete a pre-adoption application. The adoption center opens daily at 11 a.m. Questions can also be directed to the shelter at 954-989-3977.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.