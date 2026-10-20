Panthers Fans Bring Big Expectations and Plenty of Energy for the New Season

The Cats are back, and Panthers fans are bringing plenty of excitement and high expectations into the new season.

Fans shared their thoughts on the team and what they expect in the months ahead, with several expressing confidence that the Panthers can build momentum and put themselves in position for another run at the Cup.

Fans Are Feeling Confident



For some fans, the outlook is simple: they expect the Panthers to win.

One fan said there is always reason to "feel great" when the Cats play and expressed confidence in the team's chances.

Another pointed to the energy surrounding the team and said players appear excited heading into the season.

Waiting for Key Players to Return



Some fans acknowledged that the road ahead may not always be smooth.

One fan predicted the Panthers will be "just fine" once they get players back, expressing confidence that the team can pick up its performance and return to where fans expect it to be.

Another described the early outlook as something of a roller coaster, moving between excitement and cautious optimism while watching other players step up. That fan suggested the team's true outlook will become clearer later, when the Panthers can begin making a push for the Cup.

Eyes on Another Cup Run



Ultimately, fans have one major goal in mind.

"The Cup" was a recurring theme throughout the reactions, with one fan saying the expectation is for it to "come home again."

Whether the season delivers another championship run remains to be seen, but one thing is already clear from the fans featured in the segment: they are ready to get behind the Cats and see where the season takes them.

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