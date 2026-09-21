Orlando offers 90-plus days of Halloween fun, from theme parks to resort experiences

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Chuck E. Cheese, Jakks Pacific and Disguise, Melanoma Research Alliance, Hilton. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Halloween is more than a one-night celebration. This year, Orlando is offering more than 90 days of seasonal fun through November 8th, making it the Halloween vacation capital of America. Lifestyle expert, influencer, and mom Kathy Buccio is teaming up with Visit Orlando to share why the destination has become a must-visit this fall.

"There is something for everyone when you visit Orlando during the Halloween season," Buccio said.

The Villatel Orlando Resort is one of the best starting points for Halloween celebrations in Orlando. The resort features a haunted villa experience with theatrical lighting, spooky soundscapes, interactive surprises, and themed decor. Families can enjoy dance parties, character meet-and-greets, a floating pumpkin patch, and trick-or-treating.

Orlando's theme parks go big for Halloween. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is back, with Lilo, Stitch, and Angel hosting a dance party. Universal Orlando is celebrating 35 years of Halloween Horror Nights, with 10 new haunted houses. SeaWorld offers Spooky Empire, one of the country's largest horror conventions, along with Spooktacular during the day and Howl-O-Scream in the evening for those looking for more intense scares.

Orlando has plenty to offer beyond the Halloween festivities. Visitors can enjoy biking, kayaking, and paddleboarding, along with food and wine celebrations throughout the city.

"Orlando is a foodie city," Buccio said. "If you came for Halloween, amazing, but you're going to find some great food along the way."

Halloween Horror Nights also features themed food and beverages throughout the event, and restaurant bars get into the spirit with seasonal crawl experiences.

Travelers can use Visit Orlando's AI planning feature to help plan their getaway. For more information on everything Orlando has to offer this Halloween season, visit visitorlando.com.

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