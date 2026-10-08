Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils New Water Park on Private Bahamas Island

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Norwegian Cruise Line has officially opened Great Tides Water Park on its private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay, offering guests a new collection of thrills and family-friendly experiences in the Bahamas. According to Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel, who recently toured the attraction, the park is packed with features designed to appeal to travelers of all ages.

The newly opened water park includes 19 water slides, highlighted by the towering centerpiece known as Tidal Tower. The addition is part of NCL's ongoing efforts to enhance Great Stirrup Cay and expand the island's offerings for cruise passengers.

Among the standout attractions are the Breakwater Blasters, a pair of dueling water slides that launch riders uphill before sending them on a fast-paced descent. For younger travelers, the park features Splash Cay, while families looking for a more relaxed experience can enjoy the Wandering River, a faster-paced alternative to the traditional lazy river. More adventurous guests can test their courage at Cliffside Cove, where cliff-jumping opportunities add an extra thrill to the day.

Beyond the water park, Great Stirrup Cay continues to offer a variety of experiences that have made private island destinations increasingly popular among cruise travelers.

Beaches, swim-up bars, pools, adults-only areas and dedicated children's spaces allow families and groups with different interests to enjoy the island together.

McDaniel says private islands give cruise lines the ability to create customized experiences tailored specifically for their guests. Whether travelers are seeking adventure, relaxation, or family fun, there are activities designed to match every vacation style.

For those planning a Bahamas or Caribbean cruise this fall or winter, experts recommend booking early. Early reservations can provide greater sailing flexibility and help ensure access to popular attractions such as Great Tides Water Park before capacity fills up.

NCL offers numerous sailings from Miami that include a stop at Great Stirrup Cay, which remains exclusive to Norwegian Cruise Line guests. Travelers can also pre-book water park admission after reserving their cruise.

For additional information about Great Tides Water Park, Great Stirrup Cay and available cruise itineraries, visit ncl.com.

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