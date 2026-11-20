Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NCL Cruises. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Black Friday isn't just about scoring deals on electronics, clothing, and holiday gifts. Travelers can also use the shopping season to start planning their next getaway.

Cruise Critic editor-in-chief and travel expert Colleen McDaniel says some of the year's biggest cruise deals are available now, making it an opportunity for travelers to get a head start on their 2027 vacation plans.

Black Friday Savings on Cruises

According to Colleen McDaniel, Norwegian Cruise Line's Black Friday sale is offering 50% off cruises, along with limited-time bonus offers that can include prepaid gratuities or $1,000 off select sailings. She says the promotion covers ships and itineraries across the fleet, including Norwegian Luna and Norwegian Aura.

The deals can also be combined with the cruise line's Free at Sea offer, which may include perks such as an unlimited open bar, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, and shore excursion credits. Kids can also sail free on select sailings.

Why Consider a Cruise?

For travelers who have never cruised before, Colleen McDaniel points to convenience and value as major selling points.

A cruise vacation can bundle accommodations, onboard activities and entertainment along with access to bars and lounges. Travelers can also unpack once and visit multiple destinations during the same trip, rather than continually changing hotels as they travel.

Where to Cruise in 2027

The Caribbean remains one of the most popular cruise destinations, and there will be plenty of options in 2027. Colleen McDaniel says Norwegian Cruise Line sails to nearly 350 destinations worldwide and plans to have 16 ships sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas in 2027, including 10 from Miami.

Alaska is another destination she recommends, particularly for travelers looking to unplug and reconnect with the outdoors.

Europe is also expected to be a popular choice. The interview highlights nine ships scheduled to sail to destinations including the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and Northern Europe in 2027.

New Experiences Are Coming

Travelers can also look forward to new experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian's private destination in the Bahamas. Colleen McDaniel says she visited the destination earlier this year and had a great experience.

Norwegian Aura is also expected to debut next year with several new attractions. According to Colleen McDaniel, those include Tamara, Norwegian's first Indian restaurant at sea, a Whitney Houston show and a large outdoor activity complex.

For travelers already thinking about a 2027 getaway, the combination of Black Friday discounts, added perks and new ships and experiences could make this an ideal time to start planning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

