Nicole Pearl Talks Menopause, Thinning Hair, and a Simple Hair-Care Routine

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Frieda Hair Care. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hot flashes and sleep changes may be among the more commonly discussed experiences associated with menopause, but changes to hair deserve a place in the conversation, too.

During Menopause Awareness Month, Nicole Pearl joined the show to discuss changes some people may notice in their hair and highlighted a three-step routine featuring the John Frieda Ultra Filler+ collection.

Talking About Hair Changes



Pearl said hair that has looked and felt a certain way for years can begin to change. Some people may notice increased shedding, thinning, or more of their scalp showing through.

For those experiencing changes, Pearl said the goal isn't necessarily dramatic volume. It may simply be wanting hair to look and feel more familiar again.

A Three-Step Routine for Fine and Thinning Hair



Pearl highlighted the John Frieda Ultra Filler+ collection, describing it as a three-step routine designed for fine and thinning hair.

The first two steps are the Ultra Filler+ Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner.

According to Pearl, the products are formulated with biotin and hyaluronic acid. She said the shampoo features a bond-building formula intended to help prevent hair loss caused by breakage, while the conditioner provides lightweight hydration without weighing hair down.

Pearl also said both products are Allure Best of Beauty award winners.

Finishing With a Thickening Spray



The final step is the Ultra Filler Plus Thickening Spray, which Pearl said should be applied to damp hair before blow-drying.

According to Pearl, the spray provides heat protection and is designed to give hair a fuller look and feel without heaviness or stiffness.

The segment also included the brand claim that using the three products together delivers 200% fuller, thicker-looking hair in one use.

Bringing Hair Into the Menopause Conversation



For Pearl, the broader message is about making hair changes part of the discussion surrounding menopause.

She said that while menopause can bring many changes, hair should not be overlooked.

The John Frieda Ultra Filler Plus collection is available through Amazon and Walmart. The segment states that the collection is on rollback at Walmart through October 31.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.