New zip-up crop football jersey at Canes Wear offers versatile game day style

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CanesWear. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Canes Wear's item of the week is a zip-up crop football jersey that can be worn two ways, zipped up as a top or unzipped as a jacket.

The style offers an elevated jersey look that incorporates Canes Wear gear with added flair.

The zip-up crop football jersey is available in-store and online at Caneswear.com.

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