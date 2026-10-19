New NordVPN Study Reveals Americans May Be Overconfident About Staying Safe Online

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NordVPN. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Americans may feel confident about their ability to recognize online scams and protect their personal information, but new research from NordVPN suggests that confidence may not always match their cybersecurity knowledge.

During a recent discussion about NordVPN’s cyber confidence and cyber risk study, Gerald, the company’s Vice President of Global Affairs, shared findings that highlight potential blind spots in the way Americans approach online security.

Americans Are Confident, but Can They Spot a Scam?



According to Gerald, NordVPN surveyed more than 2,000 Americans about their online security knowledge and habits. About half of the people surveyed believed they could recognize scams coming their way.

However, when their knowledge was tested, 74% failed to recognize a fake URL link, according to the study information shared during the interview.

The results highlight a potentially important gap between feeling confident about cybersecurity and being able to identify suspicious activity in practice.

Simple Steps to Help Protect Yourself Online



Gerald shared several steps families can take to improve their online security.

One recommendation is to avoid reusing passwords across different accounts. Instead, Gerald recommends using a password manager to help manage credentials.

He also recommends enabling multi-factor authentication on devices and websites where it is available.

Another important tip is surprisingly simple: slow down.

Gerald explained that many online attacks attempt to create a sense of urgency. When a message, link, or online request pressures someone to take immediate action, he says that urgency should be treated as a potential red flag and a reason to proceed with additional caution.

NordVPN Expands Beyond Online Privacy



The discussion also highlighted how NordVPN has expanded its cybersecurity offerings.

According to Gerald, the company initially started as a virtual private network focused on privacy but has since added security features including Threat Protection and dark web monitoring.

As cybersecurity threats continue to target everyday internet users, the study offers a reminder that confidence alone may not be enough. Stronger passwords, multi-factor authentication and taking an extra moment before responding to an urgent online request could help users approach potential threats more cautiously.

For additional information about the study and NordVPN’s cybersecurity offerings, visit NordVPN.com.

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