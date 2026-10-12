National Physical Therapy Month Highlights the Importance of Movement for Long-Term Health

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Physical Therapy Association. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

October is National Physical Therapy Month, a time when healthcare professionals are highlighting the important role movement plays in maintaining long-term health, mobility, and overall well-being. Physical therapists say that while many Americans understand the importance of healthy habits, too often pain and stiffness are ignored until they begin to interfere with everyday life.

According to a survey referenced during the discussion, 38% of Americans value healthy habits as part of achieving long-term health goals. However, only 11% prioritize addressing movement-related issues that may stand in the way of those goals. Experts say that delay can allow symptoms such as pain, stiffness, and limited mobility to worsen over time, potentially affecting a person's quality of life.

Physical therapists emphasize that movement is about much more than exercise alone. Regular movement helps maintain strength, flexibility and mobility, which are all essential for staying independent and active throughout life. Experts say the way a person moves can also influence other aspects of health, including sleep quality, stress levels, and overall wellness.

As people age, maintaining movement becomes increasingly important. Physical therapists note that healthy movement habits can help individuals continue participating in the activities they enjoy while supporting long-term function and mobility. Establishing those habits early may provide benefits for years to come.

Experts recommend paying attention to changes in how the body moves.

Symptoms such as persistent pain, stiffness, difficulty performing daily tasks, or avoiding activities because of discomfort may be signs that it is time to consult a physical therapist. They say it is never too early or too late to seek guidance aimed at improving movement and physical function.

Physical therapy specialties are available for people in various stages of life and health situations, including pediatrics, women's health, geriatrics, sports medicine, and oncology. These specialists focus on helping individuals improve mobility, manage pain, and return to activities that matter most to them.

For those looking to improve their movement habits, experts suggest starting with simple activities that can be incorporated into daily routines. Taking the stairs, walking more frequently, choosing active recreation, or following a regular exercise program are examples of ways to build healthy movement habits over time. Consistency, they say, is key to supporting long-term health.

Physical therapists add that when pain or stiffness becomes a barrier to activity, professional guidance can help address those issues and create a plan that supports individual health goals.

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