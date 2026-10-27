Ms. International World Celebrates Confidence, Community, and Making an Impact Beyond the Crown

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ms. International World. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For the women of Ms. International World, pageantry is about much more than wearing a crown. It's about developing confidence, building relationships, creating opportunities, and making an impact in the community.

Kelly Therese Desroches, Ms. Intl. World Global and Director of Membership for the Tower Club of Fort Lauderdale, joined Kennedy Guerra, Ms. Intl. World, and Angela Posillico, CEO of Ms. International World, to discuss how their experiences have created connections that extend far beyond the pageant stage.

Building Confidence and Community

Desroches said pageantry can help build confidence and friendships among participants. She compared the sense of community created through pageantry to the connections she sees through her role at the Tower Club.

Desroches also explained how those connections helped bring the three guests together. Posillico helped introduce Desroches to pageantry, while Desroches helped get Guerra involved.

That expanding network has become part of what makes the experience meaningful for the participants.

A Platform for New Opportunities

Guerra described Ms. International World as a platform that has created opportunities for participants to unite, collaborate, and get creative.

She explained that pageantry was a new experience and said participating in the organization has changed her life.

Posillico emphasized that the impact of a title does not have to disappear when a participant's time holding the crown comes to an end. She said titles are not tied to a year on the organization's banners, allowing recipients to continue representing their titles well into the future.

Giving Back in Broward County

Community service is also an important component of the organization's work.

The guests discussed a partnership with United Way Broward, highlighting the organization's work with veterans, women in distress, and children. Posillico specifically pointed to efforts supporting homeless veterans as an important part of the partnership.

Celebrating Successful Women in Business

Ms. International World also works with 100 Successful Women in Business, an organization Posillico said grew from the Global Trade Chamber.

According to Posillico, the organization recognizes accomplished women from around the world and holds an annual event that honors approximately 100 to 200 women.

Together, Desroches, Guerra and Posillico say pageantry can provide a platform extending well beyond competition by helping women build confidence, develop lasting connections and contribute to their communities.

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