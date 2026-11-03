Morpheus8 Cool Aims to Make Popular Skin Treatments More Comfortable

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Doctors PR. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Morpheus8 has become a recognizable name in cosmetic skin treatments, but discomfort associated with the procedure can be a concern for some patients. New cooling technology aims to change that experience.

Dr. Joseph Gretzula, a board-certified dermatologist with Beauty Within in Boynton Beach, discussed Morpheus8 Cool and how the technology is designed to make treatments more comfortable while maintaining the radiofrequency and microneedling approach associated with Morpheus8.

How the Cooling Technology Works

According to Dr. Gretzula, one of the challenges patients previously experienced with Morpheus8 was discomfort caused by heat during treatment.

The new approach incorporates cooling technology into the handpiece that comes into contact with the skin. Dr. Gretzula explained that practitioners can still use radiofrequency and microneedling while the cooling feature helps address the heat-related discomfort associated with previous treatments.

Treating More Than the Face and Neck

While the face and neck are among the most common treatment areas, Dr. Gretzula said the technology can also be used on other parts of the body.

He highlighted areas such as the abdomen and inner arms, particularly for patients who have experienced changes in their skin following significant weight loss.

Dr. Gretzula also discussed using the treatment for concerns including stretch marks and scars, as well as other areas where patients want to address the appearance of their skin.

How Many Treatments Are Recommended?

Treatment schedules can vary depending on the area being addressed.

According to Dr. Gretzula, patients may typically undergo around three sessions. For the face and neck, treatments may be scheduled approximately four to six weeks apart, while sessions involving the abdomen may require a longer interval.

He also said patients may be advised to return approximately once a year for a maintenance treatment.

Ultimately, Dr. Gretzula says the addition of cooling technology is intended to improve patient comfort while allowing providers to continue using the radiofrequency microneedling technology associated with Morpheus8. For more information, visit mybeautywithin.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.