Michelle Izquierdo Shows How to Make a Fall Wreath for Under $5

Fall in South Florida may not always bring dramatically cooler temperatures, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the feeling of the season into your home.

Michelle Izquierdo, creator of More with Michelle, shared an easy DIY project that turns a simple pool noodle into a festive fall wreath without breaking the budget.

Start With a Pool Noodle



The project begins with a basic pool noodle and duct tape.

Izquierdo bends the pool noodle into a circle and secures the ends together with duct tape, creating the base for the wreath. From there, decorative fall leaves can be wrapped around the noodle until the base is covered.

According to Izquierdo, the project is quick, simple, and designed to be something anyone can have fun putting together.

Create Fall Décor for Under $5



One of the project's biggest selling points is the price.

Izquierdo said the supplies featured in the segment came from Dollar Tree, with the entire décor piece costing under $5. By comparison, the segment noted that a ready-made wreath purchased at a store could cost around $50 to $55.

As Izquierda put it, the goal is to be"balling on a budget."

Make the Wreath Your Own



Once the first layer of leaves is wrapped around the pool noodle, additional garland can be added to give the wreath a fuller appearance.

Small floral decorations and other seasonal accents can then be inserted directly into the pool noodle to cover any remaining gaps and customize the finished look.

The simple construction also provides plenty of room for creativity. Different colors, leaves, and decorative pieces can be used to create a wreath that matches the style of your home.

Turn the Same Idea Into Holiday Décor



The concept isn't limited to fall.

Izquierdo also demonstrated how the pool noodle technique can be transformed for Christmas by using green garland, berries, and a red bow. Ornaments, additional bows, and other seasonal decorations could also be incorporated into the design.

That means the basic pool noodle wreath can serve as inspiration for décor throughout the year, with the colors and accessories changing alongside the season.

For more DIY ideas from Michelle Izquierdo, follow More with Michelle on social media.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

