Miami Hurricanes fans bring big energy and high hopes to Hard Rock Stadium tailgate this season

Miami Hurricanes fans packed the Hard Rock Stadium tailgate ahead of the Canes game, and the energy and the expectations were running high.

I spoke with fans about their predictions for the season, their Heisman picks, and what keeps them coming back to Canes games.

When asked who would take home the national championship, the answer from the tailgate was unanimous.

"Definitely. You win. I think you got it. I know you got it," another said.

The Heisman conversation sparked some friendly debate, with fans split between two names.

"It's gonna be a toss-up between Mensa or Tony," one fan said.

"Malachi. Tony. Absolutely. Malachi," another fan said.

"Tony is definitely up there. I mean, you see what he did last week?" a fan said.

The quarterback also drew praise from the crowd.

"The quarterback is darn good too, though. He's pretty good. Him in that quarterback together," one fan said.

When asked what their favorite part of coming to Canes games at Hard Rock Stadium is, fans pointed to the atmosphere and the tailgate experience.

"Tailgating, the energy, everything," one fan said.

"You know, all the people that claim there's no atmosphere. Obviously haven't been to a Canes game," another fan said.

"I mean Miami just knows how to party," a fan said.

One fan described his game day ritual in detail.

"Getting here when gates open, walking in and partying for five hours and hanging out with people from all over the place," the fan said.

That fan arrived at 3:00 for the game.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, fans shared what has them most excited.

"To build off of what we did last year," one fan said.

"The explosive offense too. And also Malachi," another said.

"I want to see all the new firepower they bringing in. Chris was really recruiting heavy out of Florida. So I just want to keep seeing the talent that we see in the high schools down here, like out here in the college level," a fan said.

One fan kept his eyes on the ultimate prize.

"Getting to a national championship and winning at this time," the fan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.