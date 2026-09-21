Miami Heat Golden Oldies dancer Paula Liu shares her cancer survival story ahead of Red, White and Pink game

The Miami Heat will host its annual Red, White and Pink game on Oct. 6, an open exhibition at the center showcasing the franchise's season roster, and a night that carries deep meaning for those touched by cancer.

Paula Liu, a member of the Heat's Golden Oldies senior dance team and a cancer survivor, said the game represents something far greater than basketball.

"It means hope. It means survival. It means everything. There's always light at the end of the tunnel for anybody that's going through this right now," Liu said.

Liu took two years away from the Golden Oldies during her cancer journey before returning to the team cancer-free. She said the experience changed her perspective on life and dancing.

"Absolutely. This cancer experience made me realize that when you're giving a second chance. My life has always been wonderful. No matter what happens, right up and down doesn't matter. I always feel that I'm very, very blessed to have a second chance. So when they took me back, I was just over the moon. I was so happy. And also, I want to prove to myself, like I can still do this," Liu said.

Her message to others still in the fight is simple.

"Life is too short when you're still able to do it. Just whatever you like to do you love to do. Just go for it," Liu said.

When asked where her joy comes from, Liu pointed to an outlook on life that has carried her through the hardest moments.

"From here. I think from here, life is just wonderful. I always feel life is just a beautiful thing. No matter what happens in life, we all go through all kinds of things, ups and downs. But every day when you're able to wake up, and you're still vertical, you're good to go. You know you. Otherwise, how are you going to face a day, right?" Liu said.

For anyone facing adversity, Liu offered this advice.

"Just be positive. Trust yourself. It'll pass. It all is going to be all right," Liu said.

Liu is urging fans to attend the Oct. 6 game and show their support.

"Why? Because I'm sure all of you, anybody has somebody that, you know, that's going through this or has gone through this. So please support. Please support us," Liu said.

The intrasquad scrimmage event is open to the public. Tickets are available at heat.com/red, white, pink. Proceeds benefit cancer care and research at Baptist Health Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.