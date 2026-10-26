Meet Milo, a goofy, loving boxer mix looking for his forever home in Broward County this week

Milo, a 3-year-old boxer mix, is looking for his forever home through the Humane Society of Broward County.

The roughly 55-pound pup, who may also have a little bully breed in him, is described by staff and volunteers as a goofy, affectionate dog who loves to be near his people.

"The staff and volunteers say he's goofy. He wants to be touching you all the time, so you can see that he wants to be near you. He loves belly rubs. He loves pets. He's a happy boy. The tail doesn't stop wagging. Milo likes to play with other dogs. Not sure how he is with kitty cats, but he previously lived in a home with kids a year and a half," Cheri Wachter said.

Milo would do best with an active family who can keep up with his playful energy.

"I would say a family that has some kids so he can play. He does like to run around and play. He's still doing a little bit of chewing. I noticed he had shredded one of his stuffed toys in his kennel, so some durable toys would be great," Wachter said.

He's also looking for a family ready to take him on adventures, though he may need a little help along the way.

"A family that's going to take him on adventures. He's a little shy in the car. I will say I had to lift him into the car. He wasn't ready to fly in like some dogs, but once in there, he did settle down. He's just a sweet, lovable fella who, you know, we have a lot of dogs right now, and sadly, he's getting overlooked," Wachter said.

Families interested in adopting Milo or another pet can start the process online.

"So if you're interested in Milo or any of the other pets, go to our website, Humanebroward.com. Do that pre-adoption application and then stop on by the adoption kennels," Wachter said.

The adoption kennels open every day at 11 a.m. Those with questions can call the Humane Society of Broward County at (954) 989-3977.

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