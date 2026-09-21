Meet Charming, a 7-month-old pup looking for a calm forever home through Benny's Buddies program

Charming, a 7-month-old, 40-pound dog with a gentle spirit, is available for adoption at Humane Broward, and his adoption fee is fully covered.

Charming is the final pet from last season's Benny's Buddies program, an initiative started by Florida Panthers player Sam Bennett in which Bennett pays the adoption fee for one pet for every goal he scores. The program has resulted in 68 animals being adopted.

Kaitlin Pechin, who brought Charming to the studio, described him as the ideal companion for the right family.

"He is the sweetest, most submissive lap dog. He's about 40 pounds, and he thinks he's ten. He said hello to everybody in the studio coming in," Pechin said.

Charming has some scarring and signs of a difficult past, and Pechin said he needs a patient household to help him settle in.

"He needs a patient family who's willing to, you know, be gentle and give him the space he needs to acclimate. I don't know that I would suggest loud, crazy kids, you know? So he needs a calm family that he can learn how to trust again. And everything seems to be new for him. So I think he was an outdoor dog for a long time," Pechin said.

Despite his past, Charming has already shown his personality, visiting the Panther Studio during his time at the station and greeting everyone he met.

Prospective adopters can visit HumaneBroward.com to fill out a pre-adoption application. Humane Broward is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and no appointment is needed to meet Charming. He will go home with a bandana and a small hockey stick.

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