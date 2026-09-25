Mark Schlereth shares top tailgate tips for game day, from portable tech to fan-favorite food

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Borden and Bush Beans. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Football season is here, and fans across the country are gearing up with good food, great friends, and game day fun.

NFL legend Mark Schlereth stopped by to share his top tips for making the most of tailgate season — whether you're at the stadium or hosting in the backyard.

His first recommendation is the LG StanbyME 27-inch mobile stand, which features a detachable screen, a four-hour battery life, touchscreen drawing capabilities, and gaming capabilities.

"The key to any party starts with the visuals," Schlereth said. "You can wheel it from the kitchen where you're cooking to the patio where you're eating. Take it to the tailgate with you and watch your favorite pre-game show while you grill — the perfect companion."

More information is available at LG.com.

Schlereth also pointed to Borden Cheese dips as a tailgate staple, highlighting the brand's nacho, blanco, and jalapeño flavors — all made with real milk and no fillers.

"I love the fall when the leaves start to change. Gets a little cooler out. Means two things to me, football and tailgates," Schlereth said. "No tailgate's complete without deliciously creamy and cheesy dips."

More information is available at BordenCheese.com.

Rounding out his game day spread, Schlereth recommended Bush's Grilling Beans as an easy way to bring bold flavors to any table.

"Game day is more than football. It's getting together, family, friends, eating some great food," Schlereth said. "Bush's grilling beans — easy way to bring big, bold flavors to any spread. I love them, they're always in the pantry. My wife adds burger to them. She adds onions to them. They're just delicious."

More information is available at BushBeans.com.

For his Super Bowl prediction, Schlereth said he likes the Rams and, despite their rough Monday night showing, is holding out hope for the Broncos.

"One game does not a season make," Schlereth said.

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