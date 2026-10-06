LG Styler steam closet and SaluSpa hot tub among Kelly Edwards' top fall wellness picks for your home

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Bestway USA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards is sharing her top picks for a fall home refresh, and this year, she's starting in the bedroom instead of the kitchen or living room.

Edwards' first recommendation is the LG Styler, a steam closet designed to bring garment care directly into the home. The unit refreshes and sanitizes clothing, extends the life of garments, and reduces the need for traditional dry cleaning.

"It combines convenience with premium fabric care," Edwards said.

The LG Styler also refreshes household items like pillows, stuffed animals, and backpacks, removing allergens without the use of chemicals. Edwards said it is especially useful for getting clothes ready for special occasions.

"Instead of ironing, you simply put that suit or that dress into the closet and it actually steams it for you and it saves time," Edwards said.

The LG Styler is available at lg.com.

For outdoor wellness, Edwards recommends the SaluSpa portable hot tub, which she describes as the original premium portable hot tub. The SaluSpa comes in a variety of sizes, features soothing massage jets, and is designed to relieve muscle tension and support recovery from exercise.

"This is truly designed to kind of promote that overall relaxation of your mind and your body," Edwards said.

The SaluSpa starts at $400 and is available at bestusa.com and amazon.com.

Edwards also offered a lighting tip for making any room feel more like a wellness retreat. She recommends layering lighting by combining overhead lights with table lamps, floor lamps, and accent lighting, such as under-cabinet lights, to create a more harmonious and comfortable space.

"Wellness pieces don't have to fill up your space. They just have to change the way your room feels," Edwards said.

More information on Edwards' picks can be found on her Instagram at @KellyEdwardsInc.

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