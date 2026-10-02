LG Electronics launches 'Life's Good' campaign focused on mental wellness and cognitive overload

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

LG Electronics has launched its 2026 Life's Good Global campaign, centered on the message "free up your mind."

The campaign highlights the issue of cognitive overload that many people face today, delivering a message that life becomes better when people let go of unnecessary worries and overthinking.

Louis Giagrande, chief marketing officer of LG Electronics, said the campaign defines true well-being as easing invisible burdens with intelligent technology.

"LG defines true well-being in the area as easing invisible burdens with intelligent technology. And whether you did a study, they found that 73% of respondents said that technology could actually help them to free up their mental load," Giagrande said.

Giagrande said having technology at home that helps decrease mental burden allows people to feel present and reclaim joy at home rather than continue to overwork.

Dr. Judith Joseph, a board-certified psychiatrist and 2026 Time100 creator, said the pressures of modern life make it difficult for people to be present outside of work.

"In my practice, working with high-functioning individuals who are constantly on the go, I know that it can be hard for them to be present when they leave work and come home. They feel restless. When they're not working, they feel empty. I call them humans doing instead of human beings," Joseph said.

A key component of the campaign is a documentary-style brand film. The video follows a real family as it regains a sense of ease with the help of LG products and technology.

"LG asks a simple question: what might you do with your family if you had a little extra time at the end of the day?" Giagrande said.

Through various social media platforms, LG is inviting customers around the world to join the campaign by embracing a lifestyle where they can reduce time spent on daily routines and tasks and return to moments that matter most to them.

Giagrande said doing the things you love at home can help the mind-body connection, leading to less stress, better sleep, and more motivation.

"The ones that remind you what life's good really means, doing the things you love at home can really help that mind-body connection. To feel less stress, to get better sleep, to feel more motivated, feel more positive and more hopeful," Giagrande said.

More information about the campaign is available at LG.com.

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