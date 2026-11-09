Level Up Your Miami Hurricanes Game-Day Look with Establish & Co. Jerseys

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CanesWear. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Miami Hurricanes game day is about more than football. It’s also an opportunity to show off your Canes pride with a little extra style.

This week’s featured item from Caneswear puts a fashionable spin on the traditional football jersey with Establish & Co. jerseys, including a bedazzled option designed to take a game-day outfit to the next level.

A Sparkling Twist on the Traditional Jersey

For fans looking for something beyond a standard jersey, the featured bedazzled Establish & Co. design adds extra sparkle to a classic game-day look.

The jersey can serve as the centerpiece of an outfit while still giving fans a way to represent the Hurricanes throughout the season.

Pick Your Canes Color

The Establish & Co. jerseys featured in the segment are available in green, orange, white and black, giving fans several options for coordinating their game-day wardrobes.

With four colors to choose from, fans can switch up their look from game to game or choose a version that works with the Canes gear already in their closet.

Shop In-Store or Online

Fans interested in adding an Establish & Co. jersey to their game-day lineup can shop the featured styles at Caneswear in-store or online at caneswear.com.

Whether you're heading to the stadium, a tailgate or a watch party, the jerseys offer another way to bring a little extra style and sparkle to your Hurricanes look.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.