Laura Begley Bloom Takes a Look Inside Explora Journeys’ New Explora III

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Explora Journeys. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Imagine staying at a luxury hotel where the view outside your room changes every morning. That’s the concept behind Explora III, the newest ship from Explora Journeys.

Travel and lifestyle expert Laura Begley Bloom shared a look at the ship during its first visit to New York City, highlighting how Explora Journeys is approaching luxury ocean travel with an experience inspired by boutique hotels.

Bringing a Boutique Hotel Experience to the Ocean

According to Begley Bloom, the idea behind Explora Journeys is to offer the space, comfort, and service associated with a luxury hotel while giving guests a new ocean view each day.

Begley Bloom, who said she recently sailed aboard another ship from the brand, described the experience as being centered on slowing down and reconnecting with the ocean.

Explora III is the third ship in a planned fleet of six. Every suite features an ocean view, private terrace and walk-in wardrobe.

More Space and 461 Oceanfront Suites

The ship features 461 oceanfront suites and is 63 feet longer than Explora I and Explora II. It is also the fleet’s first ship powered by liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

Among the accommodations is a second Owner’s Residence, which the segment describes as featuring natural materials and a design intended to provide a seamless connection with the ocean.

New Dining Experiences at Sea

Dining is also a major component of the Explora III experience.

Begley Bloom highlighted the new Shore Club on 11, described as a Mediterranean-style beach club offering poolside dining.

The ship also features The Cellar, an intimate wine salon with nearly 350 labels. At Chef’s Table, guests can work with the culinary team to create a menu for a private dinner.

Wellness With an Ocean View

For travelers looking to relax or stay active, Explora III includes several wellness and recreation features.

The ship offers a new sound pod for sound-based relaxation, an extended outdoor running track, and a larger sports court designed for activities including padel, basketball, and yoga.

From the Caribbean to Alaska and Asia

Explora III also has an ambitious travel schedule ahead.

According to Begley Bloom, the ship will sail along the East Coast of the United States and Canada during the fall before heading to the Caribbean for winter. The following spring, the ship is scheduled to make Explora Journeys’ first visit to Alaska.

Later in 2027, Explora III is expected to bring the brand to Asia for the first time, with experiences that include Chinese New Year and Japan’s cherry blossom season.

For additional information, travelers can visit ExploraJourneys.com.

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