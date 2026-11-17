Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Elena Duque. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From skincare innovations to long-lasting lip products and at-home beauty devices, Korean beauty continues to have a major influence on social media trends.

Esthetician and influencer Elena Duque, who recently visited Seoul, shared several K-beauty products generating buzz, including selections from Dr. G Skincare, Laka Beauty, Thone and Medicube.

Dr. G Skincare Brings a Korean Favorite to the U.S.

Duque started with Dr. G Skincare, a longtime Korean skincare brand that she said recently launched in the United States.

One of the featured products is a moisturizer formulated with black snail mucin.

According to Duque, 35 million units have been sold in South Korea.

Duque also highlighted the brand's popularity at Korean beauty retailer Olive Young and its focus on products for sensitive skin and anti-aging concerns. She noted that the products sold in the U.S. use the same formula offered in Korea.

Laka Beauty Focuses on Long-Lasting Lip Color

For makeup lovers, Duque highlighted Laka Beauty, which has gained attention on TikTok for its lip products.

The segment featured a "kiss-proof" lip liner along with products offering glossy and matte finishes. Duque emphasized longevity as one of the biggest selling points for the lineup, particularly for consumers who don't want to constantly reapply their lip color.

The brand also offers melting lip balms and lip tints in a range of shades. According to Duque, the products are intended to combine moisturizing formulas with longer-lasting color.

Bringing Korean Beauty Technology Home

Duque also highlighted a Korean skincare trend moving from professional clinics into at-home routines: ultrasound facial devices.

The segment featured devices from Thone and Medicube. According to Duque, these devices use a gentle approach without heat and are intended to offer an at-home alternative to similar treatments available in spas and clinics.

Duque said the technology is designed to help skincare products absorb and improve the appearance of concerns including plumpness and hyperpigmentation. She also suggested the lack of heat may appeal to people concerned about sensitive skin or rosacea.

As K-beauty continues to find a growing audience in the U.S., social media is helping introduce American consumers to everything from established Korean skincare brands to newer makeup launches and beauty devices previously associated with professional treatments.

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