Joni David O'Conner Turns Miami Hurricanes Game Days Into a Fashion Statement

For Joni David O'Conner, Miami Hurricanes football game days aren't just about what happens on the field. They've also become an opportunity to transform team spirit into one-of-a-kind fashion.

O'Conner joined the show to share the story behind her custom game-day looks, which started as a personal way to support her son, Ethan O'Connor, and have since expanded into designs for other sports families around the country.

From High School Games to Miami



O'Conner said her interest in creating custom game-day clothing goes back to her son's high school years.

She began by customizing simple sweaters to give her outfits a little more personality. When Ethan eventually arrived in Miami, however, O'Conner said she decided to take her game-day fashion to another level.

The looks have increasingly attracted attention, with people now messaging O'Conner to ask what she has planned for the next game. That growing anticipation means even a rainy game day isn't necessarily an excuse to throw on a simple pair of jeans anymore.

Creating a Signature Game-Day Look



During the segment, O'Conner showcased outfits from both last season and the current season.

One of her signature looks dates back to week three of last season. The design featured extensive patchwork and a large number of details, creating a distinctive style that helped set the tone for what followed.

This season, she's continued experimenting with different materials and designs, including a feathered look with added denim. And with the season still underway at the time of the interview, O'Conner teased that she has more ideas planned.

Creating Custom Looks for Other Sports Families

What started as O'Conner's personal game-day fashion has now grown beyond her own wardrobe.

O'Conner said she is creating custom designs for others, with her work reaching people supporting different teams and conferences across the country.

For O'Conner, the inspiration comes from being a parent who wants to show up for an athlete while still expressing an individual sense of style.

After parents spend years supporting their athletes, she believes game day can also offer them an opportunity to show up for themselves.

Embracing the Miami Hurricanes Experience



O'Conner also reflected on her family's move from Washington State to Miami.

She described the transition as a major change, from the weather to moving across the country, but said the Miami experience has given her the opportunity to meet other moms and embrace the community surrounding the team.

Her first year in Miami was spent finding her footing and deciding where she wanted to take her creative interests. During the second season, O'Conner said she has "put my foot on the gas" and fully embraced the experience.

Fans interested in following her latest game-day looks can find her on Instagram at The Game 24/7 Customs, where she shares what she's creating and wearing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.